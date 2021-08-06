Statistical analysis of Chelsea vs Manchester United rivalry

Chelsea and Manchester United share an intense rivalry

England's top-flight clubs Chelsea and Manchester United have a crunch rivalry in place. Fans across the globe look forward to these two established outfits giving their all. Chelsea had a superb 2020-21 campaign, winning the UEFA Champions League. They have tasted success on a consistent basis of late. Meanwhile, Manchester United finished second in the PL last season. We decode the rivalry between them.

Their head-to-head record in the Champions League

When it comes to head-to-head in the Champions League, Man United are ahead with two wins compared to Chelsea's zero. One match ended in a draw. The Red Devils have scored four goals in the competition against Chelsea, who have netted two. Chelsea have won two UCL titles, whereas, United have emerged victorious on three occasions.

Premier League: Nothing much to separate the two sides

The two sides have played 58 Premier League matches to date. Chelsea have registered 18 wins, 23 draws, and 17 losses against United. Chelsea have forwarded 71 goals to United 72, having a goal difference of -1. In the 2020-21 season, both the league games between the two teams ended in 0-0 draws.

The H2H record in domestic cup competitions

The two teams have met each other on five occasions in the FA Charity/Community Shield. Chelsea have lost thrice and won two games. In the FA Cup, they have faced each other on 17 occasions. They have suffered nine defeats, besides winning six times. Two games ended in a draw. In the League Cup, Chelsea have lost thrice, won twice, and drawn once.

Chelsea have tasted success in terms of trophies

The Blues have won five Premier League titles and one League Division One honor. They have won the Second Division on two occasions. Besides, Chelsea have won eight FA Cups, five League Cups, four Community Shields, and two Full Members' Cups. They have pocketed two UCL and Europa League titles respectively. They have won the UEFA Cup twice and UEFA Super Cup once.

Manchester United have won trophies aplenty

United have won the Premier League title on 13 occasions (highest). United won the First Division titles on seven occasions. United have won 12 FA Cups, five League Cups, and 21 Community Shields. They have won the European Cup Winners' Cup on one occasion. United have won the UEFA Super Cup in 1991, Intercontinental Cup in 1999, and FIFA Club World Cup in 2008.