Statistical analysis of Juventus vs Inter Milan rivalry

Inter won the 2020-21 Serie A title as Juventus finished fourth

Italy's top-flight football division, known as the Serie A, has been one of the leading leagues in Europe since its advent. Two clubs, Juventus and Inter Milan have enjoyed plenty of success in Italy's domestic scenes. The rivalry between the two clubs is renowned and the matches are known as Derby d'Italia. Here we decode the two teams' rivalry in numbers.

A tough fight in the early days

The two sides started in Prima Categoria, which was the equivalent of Serie A in the early days. Matches: 11, Inter win 6, Juventus win 2, draws 3. From 1921-26 the top-flight division was known as Prima Divisione. In two meetings, Juve won one and drew one. From 1926-29, the league was known as Divisione Nazionale (Matches 14, Juventus 4, Draw 4, Inter 6).

Juventus have dominated the scenes in Serie A

The two teams have met on 176 occasions in Serie A. Juventus have enjoyed a lot of success over Inter in the head-to-head meetings. Juve have won 85 matches, Inter have sealed 47 wins, with 44 games ending in a draw. Juve have scored 254 goals, besides conceding 205 against Inter. Overall in league meetings, Juve dominate the show (M205 W93 D51 L59).

Juventus have won a record 36 league titles

In terms of overall league titles, Juventus are the most successful team in Italy. They have won a staggering 36 titles, including nine in succession from 2011-12 to 2019-20. Meanwhile, Inter have won the league title on 19 occasions (second-highest). They won the recently concluded 2020-21 honor under Antonio Conte, who departed the club post the same.

Their numbers in domestic cup competitions

In domestic cup competitions, the two teams have faced each other 33 times in the Coppa Italia. Juventus have recorded 15 wins, 10 losses, and eight draws against Inter. Inter have won the lone meeting between the two teams in Supercoppa Italiana. In the past, they met each other in the Mitropa Cup (play-off) and Trofeo Picchi. Both teams share the spoils 1-1.

Juventus have won more domestic cups than Inter

Juventus have won the most Coppa Italia titles (14). They also hold the record for appearing in most finals (20). Inter are joint-third in terms of Coppa Italia honors alongside Lazio (7). They have also been 13-time finalists. Juventus have won Supercoppa Italiana a record nine times, besides being seven-time runners-up. Inter have won the trophy five times, besides being four-time runners-up.

Juve have enjoyed decent success in European competitions

In European competitions, Juventus have won the UEFA Champions League on two occasions. They have also won the European Cup Winners' Cup once. Juve have gained success by winning UEFA Cup (thrice), UEFA Super Cup (twice), UEFA Intertoto Cup (once), and Intercontinental Cup (twice).

Inter's story in European competitions (trophies)

Inter have won three Champions League titles. They have also won the UEFA Cup on three occasions. They have tasted success in the Intercontinental Cup (twice) and FIFA Club World Cup (once).