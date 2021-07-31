Home / News / Sports News / Statistical analysis of Manchester City vs Liverpool rivalry
Statistical analysis of Manchester City vs Liverpool rivalry

Rajdeep Saha
We decode the rivalry between Man City and Liverpool

Manchester City have been a force in the Premier League for more than a decade now. They have bossed the show, besides gaining momentum under Pep Guardiola over the past five seasons. Meanwhile, Liverpool have risen as a serious team under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp. They have won a number of trophies. Here we decode the rivalry between the two teams.

Premier League

Premier League: Liverpool have the edge in H2H record

The two sides have played 48 Premier League matches. City have sealed 11 wins, whereas, Liverpool have won on 20 occasions. 17 games have ended in a draw. City have forwarded 64 goals to Liverpool's 74, having an inferior goal difference of -10. In the 2020-21 season, both sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad before Liverpool lost 1-4 at Anfield.

Domestic

Liverpool have the advantage in domestic cup competitions

The two teams have met seven times in the FA Cup. Notably, Liverpool have the edge over by gaining a 3-2 advantage in terms of win-loss record. One match ended in a draw. In the EFL Cup, the two teams have faced each other seven times. Liverpool have won thrice, besides losing only once and drawing thrice.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won a host of trophies

Besides winning six UCL honors, Liverpool have pocketed three UEFA Cups and four UEFA Super Cups. They have also won 15 FA Community Shields, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, and one Football League Super Cup. Liverpool have won one Premier League title (2018-19), besides 18 League Division One titles before the former came into existence. They have also won four Second Division titles.

Man City

City have tasted success as well

Manchester City have won seven league titles (2 First Division and five Premier League). They also won the Second Division on seven occasions. In domestic cups, they have sealed the FA Cup on six occasions. They have also won the League Cup eight times (joint-best). Man City have won the Community Shield five times. Lastly, they won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup once.

