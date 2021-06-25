Home / News / Sports News / Decoding Virat Kohli's lean run since his last Test century
Decoding Virat Kohli's lean run since his last Test century

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 02:06 pm
Decoding Virat Kohli's lean run since his last Test century
Virat Kohli last scored a Test ton in 2019

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli last scored a Test century against Bangladesh in 2019. The 32-year-old has failed to get going in terms of consistency post that. It has been eight Test matches and 14 innings since Kohli got to triple digits. Meanwhile, he failed to fire in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship final as well. We decode his numbers.

Test numbers

A look at Kohli's overall numbers in Test cricket

Kohli has featured in 92 Test matches for Team India, accumulating a total of 7,547 runs at an average of 52.04. The Indian skipper has smashed 27 centuries and 25 fifties with a best of 254*. Away from home, Kohli has mustered 3,760 runs at 44.23. He has registered 14 tons and 13 fifties. At home, Kohli has 3,730 runs at 64.31.

Performance

Kohli's performance in Tests since his last century

Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh in the Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens in November 2019. Since then, he has featured in 14 innings, managing just three half-centuries. His scores read: 2, 19, 3, 14, 74, 4, 11, 72, 0, 62, 27, 44, and 13. Kohli is averaging 24.64 with the bat. Away from home, the average drops further (21.62).

Poor show

Kohli's performance in conditions with swing a worrying factor

Since the D/N Test against Bangladesh, Kohli has featured across six innings in conditions suited for swing bowling. In India's 2020 tour of New Zealand, Kohli got just 38 runs across four innings, averaging 9.50. In the WTC final against the Kiwis, he got 44 and 13 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. He has been trapped LBW thrice in these six innings.

WTC final

Kohli didn't have a major impact in the WTC final

Kohli batted well for his 44 in the first innings but couldn't carry on to make it into something substantial. Kyle Jamieson got the perfect length to have his man. In the second innings, he got 13, playing a loose shot to poke at a ball. When you look at Kane Williamson, he made the difference (49 and 52*). Kohli's impact wasn't felt.

Kohli needs to resurrect his application against England

India play England in a five-Test series, starting August 4 and Kohli will be keen to make things count. In testing conditions and against a solid attack, Kohli will be under pressure. A long innings is due from him that can propel him to shine.

WTC final, Ishant Sharma gets multiple stitches: Details here

