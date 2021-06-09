WTC final: How does Virat Kohli perform against New Zealand?



India are set to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at The Rose Bowl, starting June 18. The Virat Kohli-led side is undergoing mandatory quarantine, and have started training in phases. Skipper Kohli, who hasn't scored an international ton since November 2019, eyes a salubrious return to Test cricket. Let us analyze his Test performance against New Zealand.

Career

A look at his Test career

'Run Machine' Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen in Tests presently. He has aggregated 7,490 runs from 91 Tests at a remarkable average of 52.37. The impressive tally includes 27 tons and 25 fifties. His conversion rate in the format is formidable. Kohli also owns seven double-tons in Tests. His highest score of 254* came against South Africa (in 2019).

vs NZ

Sixth-highest run-scorer for India against New Zealand

Kohli is the sixth-highest run-scorer for India against New Zealand in Test cricket. He has racked up 773 runs from nine Tests against them at a phenomenal average of 51.53. The tally includes three tons and one double-century. He is behind Rahul Dravid (1,659), Sachin Tendulkar (1,595), Virender Sehwag (883), VVS Laxman (818), and Mohammad Azharuddin (796) on the list.

Information

Kohli's highest Test score against New Zealand

Kohli has a top score of 211 against New Zealand. He smashed this in the 2016 Indore Test, which India won by 321 runs. This was Kohli's second double-ton of the year after he had slammed his maiden double-century against West Indies (July 2016).

Home, away

His home and away record against the Kiwis

Kohli has a terrific record against New Zealand in home conditions. In five home Tests against them, the Indian skipper has tallied 521 runs at an incredible average of 65.12. He has two hundreds besides a double-century. On the other hand, Kohli would want to improve his record away from home. He has scored 252 runs from four Tests at 36.00 against them.

Horror

Kohli averaged only 9.50 in the 2019/20 NZ series (Tests)

Kohli endured a lean patch on the 2019/20 tour of New Zealand. The Indian captain recorded scores of 2, 19, 3, and 14 in the two-match Test series. This was only the second series of two or more Tests in which Kohli didn't cross the 20-run mark. He averaged a mere 9.50, his lowest in an away Test series (two or more matches).

Battles

Kohli has fallen to Boult and Southee thrice each

Over the years, Kohli has scored 132 runs off 226 balls against Trent Boult. The tally includes as many as 165 dot balls. Notably, Kohli has fallen to the left-arm seamer thrice. Boult's compatriot Tim Southee has also dismissed Kohli three times in Test cricket. The latter has amassed 109 runs off 214 balls against Southee (169 dot balls).