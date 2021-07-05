Home / News / Sports News / Delhi cricketer Subodh Bhati hammers double-century in a T20 match
Sports

Delhi cricketer Subodh Bhati hammers double-century in a T20 match

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 04:26 pm
Delhi cricketer Subodh Bhati hammers double-century in a T20 match
Subodh Bhati smashed 205* off just 79 balls, playing for Delhi XI

Delhi cricketer Subodh Bhati recently entered the record books by smashing a double-century in a T20 match. He took the bowlers to cleaners, batting for Delhi XI against Simba. Bhati, who has also played First-class cricket, went on to hit an unbeaten 205 in just 79 balls with the help of 17 sixes and as many boundaries. Here are further details.

In this article
Performance

Bhati recorded a strike-rate of over 250

Bhati opened the batting for Delhi XI in the club match. He racked up 205* off 79 balls, having powered his team to a mammoth 256 in 20. Bhati smashed the bowlers all around the ground, recording a strike-rate of over 250. Notably, the 30-year-old registered his first 102 runs in only 17 balls in the match.

Information

Bhati has represented Delhi in domestic cricket

Bhati has represented Delhi in domestic cricket as well. The right-arm medium-pacer made his FC debut in the 2015 Ranji Trophy season. He played his maiden List A and T20 games in the following months. Bhati also served as a handy batter for Delhi.

Numbers

A look at his numbers in domestic cricket

It is interesting to note that Bhati mainly operates as a fast bowler. Over the years, he has taken 19 wickets from eight FC matches with a best match haul of 6/55. He also has 37 List A and 47 T20 wickets to his name. Bhati has also scored 147, 132, and 120 runs in the three formats respectively.

Records

Records in official T20 matches

As far as official T20 matches are concerned, Chris Gayle holds the record for most individual runs in an inning. The Universe Boss struck an unbeaten 175, playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2013. He also owns most runs in the format 13,954 with a record 22 hundreds. However, the T20 format is yet to see a double-century.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Two new IPL franchises, mega auction ahead of IPL 2022

Latest News

Assam launches incentive scheme to boost orthodox, specialty tea production

India

OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to debut around July 24

Technology

West Bengal: BJP alleges its MLA was attacked by TMC

India

Stan Swamy, arrested in Elgaar Parishad case, dies at 84

India

NCB nabs man wanted in Mumbai drugs factory case

Mumbai

Latest Sports News

Two new IPL franchises, mega auction ahead of IPL 2022

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Who is the new teen sensation Emma Raducanu?

Sports

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Austrian GP: Records broken

Sports

Records which Bhuvneshwar Kumar can break in Sri Lanka

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: A look at the four semi-finalists

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

India's domestic season to kick-off in September; BCCI announces schedule

Sports

Fast bowler Vinay Kumar retires from international, First-class cricket

Sports

KXIP stun SRH, win fourth successive game: Records broken

Sports

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: Match preview, Dream11 and more

Sports
Trending Topics