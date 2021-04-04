IPL 2021: RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for COVID-19

Padikkal remains a key member of RCB for the upcoming IPL season. In 2020, he finished as their leading run-scorer, having smashed 473 runs from at 31.53. Ahead of the 2021 season, he is touted as a mainstay opener for RCB.
Form
Padikkal slammed four consecutive tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Padikkal has been in terrific form in the domestic circuit of late.
Playing for Karnataka in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, he ended as the second-highest run-getter.
He entered the record books by hammering 737 runs from seven matches at an astronomical average of 147.40.
Notably, Padikkal crossed the 50-run mark in each game, and slammed four consecutive tons.
Cases
Axar, Rana also tested COVID-positive
On Saturday, Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel also tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders's Nitish Rana had also tested positive, but returned negative eventually.
It is understood that a positive case has also emerged from the media content team of Chennai Super Kings.
However, the member isn't a part of the bio-bubble, and the team's training schedule remains unaffected.
Mumbai
MCA refrains from shifting IPL games out of Mumbai
Several reports have emerged that ground-staff of the Wankhede Stadium tested positive for COVID-19.
However, a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) source denied the reports, stating the staff returned negative.
Notably, the MCA is not planning to shift the IPL games out Mumbai despite the growing COVID crisis.
The likes of CSK, PK, DC and RR have their bases in Mumbai for the first leg.