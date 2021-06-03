Devon Conway smashes double-century on Test debut: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 07:14 pm

Devon Conway batted beautifully on his Test debut at Lord's

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway stole the show on debut in the first Test against England at Lord's. Resuming on 136* on Day 2, Conway batted beautifully to convert his score to a double-century. After a decent start on Thursday, the Kiwis kept losing wickets as Conway held the fort. He was dismissed for 200 as New Zealand managed 378. Here

Feats

Centurion Conway scripted these feats on Wednesday

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Conway has become the sixth batsman to hit a century on debut at Lord's. Interestingly, Conway became just the 12th player to score a 100 on Test debut for the Kiwis. As per Opta, Conway (136*) got past Kane Williamson's 131 for the highest score on debut outside of New Zealand for the Black Caps.

Ganguly

Conway also surpassed Dada's 25-year-old record

On Day 1 of the first Test, Conway scripted another major record. He broke former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly's record at Lord's. Ganguly had scored 131 against England on his Test debut at Lord's in 1996. This was the highest score by a debutant at Lord's until Conway got past the score.

Records

Unique records scripted by Conway on Day 2

Conway has become just the third New Zealand cricketer to get a 150-plus Test score at Lord's after Martin Donnelly (206 in 1949) and Bevan Congdon (175 in 1973). The southpaw has also passed KS Ranjitsinhji (154* versus Australia, 1896) and WG Grace (152 versus Australia, 1880) for the highest score by a men's Test debutant in England.

ENG vs NZ

How has the first Test panned out so far?

New Zealand ended Day 1 at 246/3 at stumps. Conway and Nicholls' heroics ensured the side rallied on from 114/3. On Day 2, Conway continued from where he left as England got back into the game. From 288/3, the Kiwis were reduced to 294/7 before folding for 378. Mark Wood was sensational, claiming three wickets. Ollie Robinson extended his tally to four wickets.

Do you know?

Conway and Nicholls stitch this partnership record

Conway and Henry Nicholls shared a brilliant 174-run stand for the fourth wicket against England. This is now the highest fourth-wicket stand for New Zealand against England in Test cricket. This is also the 12th-highest stand for any wicket for New Zealand against the hosts.

Stat attack

7th batsman to score a double-century on debut

As per Opta, Conway has become just the seventh batsman to score a double-century on debut in men's Test cricket. He is the second New Zealand batsman to do so. The left-handed batsman is also the ninth overseas player to score a double-century at Lord's. Conway has the second-highest score by a Kiwi player on debut, besides the highest score on debut at Lord's.

Information

Conway smashes 22 fours and a six in 200-run knock

Conway hit 22 fours and a six in an epic 200-run knock. He enjoyed a strike rate of 57.64 and consumed 347 deliveries.