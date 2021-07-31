SLC bans Dickwella, Mendis, and Gunathilaka for one year

Jul 31, 2021

Dickwella, Mendis, and Gunathilaka handed bans

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has banned cricketers Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella from all forms of international cricket for one year for breaching the bio-secure bubble during the white-ball tour of England last month. The trio has also been fined 10 million Sri Lankan rupees, and will not be allowed to play domestic cricket for six months. Here are further details.

Players will also face a suspended sentence of one year

In addition to the ban, the three Sri Lankan cricketers will face a suspended sentence of one year, valid for two years in case of another transgression by them. They will also have to undergo counseling with a doctor recommended by the board.

Mendis, Gunathilaka, Dickwella were initially suspended in June

In June, when Sri Lanka toured England, Mendis, Gunathilaka, and Dickwella were suspended for breaching the bio-bubble in England. The announcement came after a video, shared on Twitter, showed Mendis and Dickwella in the public domain, outside of the team bio-bubble. The players were particularly barred from going toward Durham's City Centre, however, the trio had visited the same place, according to SLC officials.

Gunathilaka has received several punishments in past

Gunathilaka has been in hot water in past as well. In 2017, he was suspended for six matches for misconduct. He had skipped a training session after late-night partying. In another incident, he didn't carry his kit bag during a session on a match-day. In 2018, Gunathilaka was handed a suspension in an incident related to an alleged sexual assault.

The key players for Sri Lanka

Gunathilaka, Mendis, and Dickwella have been the key players for Sri Lanka, who recently beat India in the three-match T20I series. Gunathilaka has smashed 1,520 runs from 44 ODIs at an average of 36.19, as of now. Dickwella has been the mainstay wicket-keeper in the Test team. Meanwhile, Mendis was vying for a comeback following a lean patch.