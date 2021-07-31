Home / News / Sports News / SLC bans Dickwella, Mendis, and Gunathilaka for one year
Sports

SLC bans Dickwella, Mendis, and Gunathilaka for one year

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 08:52 am
SLC bans Dickwella, Mendis, and Gunathilaka for one year
Dickwella, Mendis, and Gunathilaka handed bans

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has banned cricketers Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella from all forms of international cricket for one year for breaching the bio-secure bubble during the white-ball tour of England last month. The trio has also been fined 10 million Sri Lankan rupees, and will not be allowed to play domestic cricket for six months. Here are further details.

In this article
Information

Players will also face a suspended sentence of one year

In addition to the ban, the three Sri Lankan cricketers will face a suspended sentence of one year, valid for two years in case of another transgression by them. They will also have to undergo counseling with a doctor recommended by the board.

Ban

Mendis, Gunathilaka, Dickwella were initially suspended in June

In June, when Sri Lanka toured England, Mendis, Gunathilaka, and Dickwella were suspended for breaching the bio-bubble in England. The announcement came after a video, shared on Twitter, showed Mendis and Dickwella in the public domain, outside of the team bio-bubble. The players were particularly barred from going toward Durham's City Centre, however, the trio had visited the same place, according to SLC officials.

Gunathilaka

Gunathilaka has received several punishments in past

Gunathilaka has been in hot water in past as well. In 2017, he was suspended for six matches for misconduct. He had skipped a training session after late-night partying. In another incident, he didn't carry his kit bag during a session on a match-day. In 2018, Gunathilaka was handed a suspension in an incident related to an alleged sexual assault.

Players

The key players for Sri Lanka

Gunathilaka, Mendis, and Dickwella have been the key players for Sri Lanka, who recently beat India in the three-match T20I series. Gunathilaka has smashed 1,520 runs from 44 ODIs at an average of 36.19, as of now. Dickwella has been the mainstay wicket-keeper in the Test team. Meanwhile, Mendis was vying for a comeback following a lean patch.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ben Stokes to take indefinite break from cricket

Latest News

WI vs Pakistan: Azam Khan ruled out of two T20Is

Sports

Olympics: India's archery campaign ends without medal after Das loses

Sports

Panghal's Olympic campaign ends with shocking loss to Colombian Martinez

Sports

Kamalpreet Kaur finishes second in discus qualification to make finals

Sports

Amid Pegasus row, LS rushes 5 bills in 44 mins

Politics

Latest Sports News

Ben Stokes to take indefinite break from cricket

Sports

Here are the interesting facts about badminton

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 7: Complete report

Sports

Decoding the career stats of German star Alexander Zverev

Sports

South Africa to tour Sri Lanka in September: Details here

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Sri Lanka vs India: Injured Kusal Perera gets ruled out

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India series to be rescheduled: Details here

Sports

ENG vs SL: Mendis, Dickwella, Gunathilaka suspended for breaching bio-bubble

Sports

England vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Sri Lanka Cricket Team News

Sri Lanka beat India in third T20I, win series

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st T20I: Shanaka elects to bowl

Sports

Sri Lanka beat India in third ODI: Records broken

Sports

India bowled out for 225 against Sri Lanka

Sports

2nd ODI: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against India

Sports
Trending Topics