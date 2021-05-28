Home / News / Sports News / Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic will play only in presence of spectators
Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic will play only in presence of spectators

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 28, 2021, 02:59 pm
Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic will play only in presence of spectators

Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic, on Thursday, said he would reconsider taking part in the Tokyo Olympics if it takes place behind closed doors. Notably, the spectators might be barred from attending the Games due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Due to this, a number of other tennis stars, including Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, are also unsure of their participation. Here is more.

'I plan on playing as long as fans are allowed'

In a recent press conference, Djokovic said he will play the Tokyo Games if the fans are allowed. "I plan on playing in the Olympics, as long as fans are allowed. If not, I'd think twice about participating," he stated.

Other tennis players have also raised concerns

Djokovic is not the first tennis player to express concerns over the rescheduled Olympics. Earlier, Nadal and Williams admitted they were unsure of their participation. Swiss maestro Roger Federer also stated that he is still fretting over the same. Japanese stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori have raised similar concerns as the nation continues to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo Games could be held without spectators

The organizers of Tokyo Games have barred overseas fans, while a decision on domestic spectators is expected in late June. Notably, Tokyo's incumbent COVID-19 restrictions allow venues to have up to 5,000 fans (or 50 percent in capacity). Haruo Ozaki, chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, said that holding the Games without spectators "is the bare minimum, given the current situation".

Medical groups have been giving perpetual warnings

A Tokyo medical group, on Thursday, warned that the Olympics should be held without fans. Another association of doctors have urged the organizers to completely cancel the Games, warning of a potential "disaster". "A new variant might arise and may be called the Tokyo Olympic strain. Some people are acting almost like dictators," Naoto Ueyama, chair of the Japan Doctors Union, recently said.

Djokovic yet to win an Olympic gold

It is interesting to note that Djokovic is yet to win an Olympic gold medal. He won a bronze medal for Serbia at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The world number one is presently competing in the Belgrade tournament. He has booked a spot in the semi-finals after defeating Federico Coria 6-1, 6-0. The victory puts him fifth on the list of Open era wins.

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

