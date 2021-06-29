Home / News / Sports News / England vs Pakistan: 19,000 spectators allowed for Edgbaston ODI
England vs Pakistan: 19,000 spectators allowed for Edgbaston ODI

Parth Dhall
England vs Pakistan: 19,000 spectators allowed for Edgbaston ODI
England vs Pakistan: Nearly 19,000 spectators permitted for Edgbaston ODI

In a major development, the third ODI between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston will be held in the presence of about 19,000 spectators. The crowd makes up 70 percent of the stadium's capacity. Notably, the move is a part of the UK government's Events Research Programme (ERP), which aims at the return of the public to sporting events.

Details

A look at the details

The Day/Night encounter is scheduled to take place on July 13. Edgbaston would be able to accommodate up to 19,000 spectators. The ones aged 11 or older will need to produce a negative COVID Lateral Flow Test result or proof of two vaccinations at least 14 days before the game in order to gain entry.

Warwickshire's chief is delighted to welcome the cricket fans

"It's fantastic for sport in the West Midlands that so many cricket fans will be able to enjoy another blockbuster fixture," Stuart Cain, Warwickshire's chief executive said. "The recent Test match gave us a fantastic opportunity to build a new model for large-scale sporting events and I'm pleased to see elements of this first trial being carried forward for the Pakistan match."

Edgbaston also allowed crowd in the England-NZ Test

Earlier this month, Edgbaston also hosted the second Test between England and New Zealand with 70 percent capacity. Nearly 60,000 spectators attended the Test over four days. However, the Under-16s were excluded from this round of trials.

A record turnout since the start of pandemic

The Edgbaston ODI between England and Pakistan will see the largest crowd turnout since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kennington Oval (London) was the last ground in England to have spectators without any restrictions. It hosted the fifth Test of the 2019 Ashes series.

England vs Pakistan: Here is the schedule

England are presently engaged in the white-ball fixtures against Sri Lanka. After winning the T20I series 3-0, they eye another clean sweep in the ODI series, starting today. England will then host Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20Is. Sophia Gardens will host the series opener on July 8, while the next two matches will be held at Lord's and Edgbaston.

