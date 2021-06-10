Home / News / Sports News / England vs NZ, 2nd-Test (Day 1): England finish on 258/7
England vs NZ, 2nd-Test (Day 1): England finish on 258/7

Parth Dhall
England vs NZ, 2nd-Test (Day 1): England finish on 258/7
England vs NZ, 2nd Test: Here are the key takeaways from Day 1

The opening day of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston yielded mixed results. England seamlessly played out the first session after electing to bat. The New Zealand bowlers, who remained wicketless early on, bounced back and produced regular breakthroughs post-lunch. England were powered by Daniel Lawrence and Olly Stone after tottering on 175/6. They finished on 258/7 at stumps.

Day 1

How did Day 1 pan out?

England were off to a terrific start. Dominic Sibley and Rory Burns shared a 72-run stand before the former departed. Rory (81) remained the highest scorer. The likes of Neil Wagner and Matt Henry made inroads in the English top-order just after lunch. Lawrence and Stone drove England forward with a 47-run stand. NZ were unable to clean up the tail toward the end.

A historic opening stand for England

The likes of Sibley (35) and Burns (81) meticulously dealt with the New Zealand seamers. They scored 67 runs between them in the first session. This has become England's longest opening stand in the first innings of a home Test since 2009. The duo shared a total of 72 runs, however, the Kiwis got rid of Sibley post lunch.

Burns smashes a defiant 81

Burns continued with his exploits, having scored a terrific hundred in the first Test. The left-handed batsman brought back the hosts after they slumped to 89/3. Burns smashed his ninth half-century despite losing partners regularly. He was en route to his fourth Test hundred, however, Trent Boult dismissed him after tea. The English opener finished on 81 off 187 (10 fours).

Eighth 50+ score in last ten First-class innings for Burns

Burns has now registered eighth scores of 50+ in his last ten First-class innings. His last 10 scores in FC cricket read as - 81, 25, 132, 104*, 64, 55, 75, 80, 54, and 8.

Boult and Ajaz Patel shine for NZ

Fast bowler Trent Boult, who missed the first Test, picked two wickets for New Zealand on Day 1. The left-arm seamer removed the dangerous Burns as the latter looked to maximize. Henry too struck for NZ in the post-lunch session, having claimed two scalps. Meanwhile, Ajaz Patel picked up a couple of crucial wickets in the form of Ollie Pope and Olly Stone.

SL vs IND: Dhawan to captain India against Sri Lanka

