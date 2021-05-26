Home / News / Sports News / England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records Ross Taylor can script
Ross Taylor can script a host of records against England in the upcoming two-Test series

England and New Zealand will face each other in a two-match Test series, starting June 2 at Lord's. The Kiwis will be hoping to do well ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against India. Besides Kane Williamson, New Zealand will hope to see veteran batsman Ross Taylor fire in all cylinders. We present the records Taylor can script.

Stat attack

Taylor's Test career stats and his performance against England

In 105 Test matches, Taylor has racked up 7,379 runs at an average of 45.83. He has 19 centuries and 35 fifties under his belt with a best of 290. Against England, Taylor has accumulated 1,145 runs at 40.89. The right-handed batsman has three tons and seven half-centuries against England. He has registered the highest score of 154*.

Numbers

A look at Taylor's performance on English soil

Taylor has played seven Tests in England against the Three Lions. He has scored 523 runs at an average of 40.23. The senior batsman has registered one ton and three fifties. In 2008, he had accumulated 243 runs in three Tests at 48.60. In 2013, Taylor got 142 runs in the two Tests. In 2015, he managed 138 runs in the two Tests.

Runs

Test runs: Taylor can surpass Boon, Haynes and Kohli

Taylor, who is the highest run-scorer for the Kiwis in Test cricket, can get past 7,500 runs in the upcoming two-Test series. By doing so, he will surpass the likes of David Boon (7,422), Desmond Haynes (7,487), and Virat Kohli (7,490) in terms of career Test runs. Taylor can become the 41st cricketer to surpass 7,500 runs in Test cricket.

Feats

Taylor can achieve these feats

Taylor has 19 Test centuries and can equal former legends Aravinda de Silva, Graham Gooch, and Mark Waugh (20 each). He could become only the second Kiwi cricketer with 20-plus Test centuries after Williamson (24). Taylor is the fourth-highest run-scorer for NZ against England. The upcoming series could see him get past Stephen Fleming (1,229).

Do you know?

Taylor can get past 1,500 runs against England

Taylor needs 355 runs to register a milestone of 1,500 against England. By doing so, he can become only the second Kiwi international to achieve this record after John Wright (1,518).

World Test Championship final: ICC mulls over playing conditions

