Home / News / Sports News / England vs NZ: Nearly 18,000 spectators allowed for Edgbaston Test
Sports

England vs NZ: Nearly 18,000 spectators allowed for Edgbaston Test

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 26, 2021, 05:58 pm
England vs NZ: Nearly 18,000 spectators allowed for Edgbaston Test
Nearly 18,000 fans can witness the Edgbaston Test between New Zealand and England

England are set to host New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting June 2 at Lord's. In a major move, nearly 18,000 spectators will be allowed for the second and final game of the series at Edgbaston. This crowd which makes up 70 percent of the stadium's capacity, will be allowed on each day of the Test. Here is more.

In this article
Aim

An attempt to bring back crowd at mass gatherings

The move is a part of the UK government's pilot project to understand the challenges of allowing crowds at mass participation events amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the main aim is to analyze the COVID-19 protocols when moving around the stadium. It will also help the organizers gain further evidence about the risk of transmission at mass gatherings.

Guidelines

A look at the COVID-19 guidelines

As per the government protocols, the ticket holders must present a negative COVID-19 result from an NHS Rapid Lateral Flow Test prior to the day they are attending. All the ticket holders should be aged 16 and over, and submit their consent to take part in the program. Notably, face masks aren't required while being seated or consuming food items.

Welcome

Can't wait to welcome back fans: Tom Harrison

The ECB CEO, Tom Harrison, welcomed the move to allow spectators in stadiums. "Having crowds back into cricket grounds is so important for the game and for our fans too. The last 15 months have shown just how big a role cricket plays in many people's lives, and we cannot wait to welcome fans back to our stadia over the coming months," he said.

First Test

First Test: Spectators to be allowed at 25% capacity

A report in ESPNcricinfo stated that the first Test between NZ and England at Lord's will welcome crowd in capacity of 25 per cent (nearly 7,500), a day. This will be England's first home international game since 2019 to be played in front of spectators. The entire home summer of England, which included Tests against West Indies and Pakistan, was held behind closed doors.

WTC final

Nearly 4,000 spectators to be allowed for WTC final

Earlier this month, it was reported that the ICC WTC final between New Zealand and India will be held in the presence of 4,000 spectators at The Ageas Bowl. The news came after nearly 1,500 people were allowed to attend the County Championship match between Hampshire and Leicestershire in Southampton. The WTC final will be followed by the five-Test series between England and India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid

Latest News

IT rules: Centre seeks compliance status from Facebook, Twitter 'ASAP'

India

Bruno Mars becomes first-ever artist with five diamond certified singles

Entertainment

iQOO Z3's India launch date and prices tipped

Science

Mark Ruffalo's Israel-Palestine conflict posts invite netizens' ire, actor apologizes

Entertainment

ICC ODI Rankings: Mehidy Hasan reaches second position

Sports

Latest Sports News

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid

Sports

England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records Ross Taylor can script

Sports

World Test Championship final: ICC mulls over playing conditions

Sports

Simone Biles becomes first woman to land Yurchenko double pike

Sports

Who is German national football team's next manager Hansi Flick?

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records Ross Taylor can script

Sports

England vs New Zealand, Test series: Preview, stats and more

Sports

Nearly 4,000 spectators set to be allowed for WTC final

Sports

India vs England: ODIs to be played behind closed doors

Sports
Trending Topics