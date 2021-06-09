Home / News / Sports News / Williamson will miss second Test against England, Latham handed captaincy
Sports

Williamson will miss second Test against England, Latham handed captaincy

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 06:04 pm
Williamson will miss second Test against England, Latham handed captaincy
Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test against England, Tom Latham to lead

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England in order to get some rest as his elbow issue has resurfaced. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the development on Wednesday. Opening batsman Tom Latham is set to lead in Williamson's absence, while Will Young will bat at number three in the second Test, starting June 10 at Edgbaston. Here is more.

In this article
Recovery

Williamson received an injection: Gary Stead

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Williamson needs rest after receiving injection on his elbow. "It's not an easy decision for Kane, but we think it's the right one," he said. "He's had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he's been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximize his recovery."

Information

Elbow injury continues to perturb Williamson

Williamson's elbow injury has been bothering him of late. The star batsman was ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh before missing the start of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Stead confirmed that Williamson's elbow is still disturbing him.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
UEFA Euro 2020: All that you need to know

Latest News

'Rick and Morty' producer teases 'epic' movie on the cards?

Entertainment

Over 4,000 evacuated from Yaas-hit islands amid high tide warning

India

2021 French Open: Maria Sakkari ousts defending champion Iga Swiatek

Sports

Thirteen Delhi residents booked for flouting COVID-19 norms in Noida

India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G fully revealed in leaked promo video

Science

Latest Sports News

UEFA Euro 2020: All that you need to know

Sports

French Open: Krejcikova beats Gauff, reaches her first singles semi-finals

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Decoding the contenders for the Golden Boot

Sports

WTC final: How does Virat Kohli perform against New Zealand?

Sports

Sri Lanka announce 24-member squad for limited-overs tour of England

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

England vs NZ, 2nd Test: Williamson doubtful, Santner ruled out

Sports

England vs NZ: Nearly 18,000 spectators allowed for Edgbaston Test

Sports

England vs New Zealand: Statistical comparison between Root and Williamson

Sports

Kane Williamson ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs

Sports
Trending Topics