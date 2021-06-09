Williamson will miss second Test against England, Latham handed captaincy

Jun 09, 2021

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England in order to get some rest as his elbow issue has resurfaced. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the development on Wednesday. Opening batsman Tom Latham is set to lead in Williamson's absence, while Will Young will bat at number three in the second Test, starting June 10 at Edgbaston. Here is more.

Recovery

Williamson received an injection: Gary Stead

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Williamson needs rest after receiving injection on his elbow. "It's not an easy decision for Kane, but we think it's the right one," he said. "He's had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he's been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximize his recovery."

Information

Elbow injury continues to perturb Williamson

Williamson's elbow injury has been bothering him of late. The star batsman was ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh before missing the start of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Stead confirmed that Williamson's elbow is still disturbing him.