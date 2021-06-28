England vs Sri Lanka: Match referee tests positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka tour of England: Match referee tests positive for COVID-19

In a major development, the match referee who was officiating in the three-match T20I series between England and Sri Lanka, has tested positive for COVID-19. Phil Whitticase remains asymptomatic and will now isolate for 10 days as per the England Cricket Board (ECB). England and Sri Lanka will be engaged in a three-ODI series in the coming week, at Chester-le-Street, The Oval and Bristol.

Whitticase to undergo a 10-day quarantine

Whitticase tested COVID-19 positive after undergoing a PCR test that was administered on Friday. Although he was asymptomatic and feeling well, the 56-year-old will have to serve a 10-day quarantine.

Other officials could be impacted too

An ECB statement confirmed that several other officials might also have to undergo a 10-day isolation. "Seven other members from the match officials and anti-corruption unit teams were deemed close contacts, including five members due to officiate at the first ODI. Those impacted will have to self-isolate for 10 days until July 7. No members of the two teams were impacted," the statement read.

ODI series: A look at the schedule

The first ODI is scheduled to be played on June 29 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Kennington Oval (London) and County Ground (Bristol) will host the following two ODIs on July 1 and 4 respectively. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Chris Broad was due to be the match referee for the first ODI, with Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough named as umpires.

England won the T20I series 3-0

England recently routed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series. They won the series opener by eight wickets at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The second T20I, which was a rain-curtailed fixture, was also won by the hosts (DLS). England comprehensively won the third and final T20I by 89 runs. They bundled out the visitors for 91 while defending 180.