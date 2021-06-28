Home / News / Sports News / England vs Sri Lanka: Match referee tests positive for COVID-19
Sports

England vs Sri Lanka: Match referee tests positive for COVID-19

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 01:41 pm
England vs Sri Lanka: Match referee tests positive for COVID-19
Sri Lanka tour of England: Match referee tests positive for COVID-19

In a major development, the match referee who was officiating in the three-match T20I series between England and Sri Lanka, has tested positive for COVID-19. Phil Whitticase remains asymptomatic and will now isolate for 10 days as per the England Cricket Board (ECB). England and Sri Lanka will be engaged in a three-ODI series in the coming week, at Chester-le-Street, The Oval and Bristol.

In this article
Information

Whitticase to undergo a 10-day quarantine

Whitticase tested COVID-19 positive after undergoing a PCR test that was administered on Friday. Although he was asymptomatic and feeling well, the 56-year-old will have to serve a 10-day quarantine.

Others

Other officials could be impacted too

An ECB statement confirmed that several other officials might also have to undergo a 10-day isolation. "Seven other members from the match officials and anti-corruption unit teams were deemed close contacts, including five members due to officiate at the first ODI. Those impacted will have to self-isolate for 10 days until July 7. No members of the two teams were impacted," the statement read.

Schedule

ODI series: A look at the schedule

The first ODI is scheduled to be played on June 29 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Kennington Oval (London) and County Ground (Bristol) will host the following two ODIs on July 1 and 4 respectively. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Chris Broad was due to be the match referee for the first ODI, with Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough named as umpires.

Tour

England won the T20I series 3-0

England recently routed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series. They won the series opener by eight wickets at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The second T20I, which was a rain-curtailed fixture, was also won by the hosts (DLS). England comprehensively won the third and final T20I by 89 runs. They bundled out the visitors for 91 while defending 180.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat defending champions Portugal: Records broken

Latest News

Alert soldiers thwart possible drone attack on a military station

India

Vivo Y51A gets a new 6GB RAM variant in India

Technology

India takes up Covishield's exclusion from the EU's 'Green Pass'

India

Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record: Details here

Sports

Lady cops who have scorched the screens with their fierceness

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat defending champions Portugal: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic stun Netherlands: Records broken

Sports

Max Verstappen wins the Styrian Grand Prix: Records broken

Sports

England vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: All that you need to know

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

England vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

England vs Sri Lanka, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Sports

WI vs SL, 2nd Test: Key takeaways from Day 4

Sports

WI vs SL, 1st Test ends in draw: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics