England include Bracey and Robinson in 15-man squad versus NZ

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 18, 2021, 08:17 pm

England have announced a 15-member squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2 at Lord's. The Three Lions have included uncapped duo James Bracey and Ollie Robinson. Meanwhile, there is also a recall for Somerset's Craig Overton, who last played in 2019. Also, several star players have been rested after they returned from the suspended Indian Premier League. Here's more.

IPL players

IPL stars have been left out

On May 15, it was reported that the England cricket team is likely to rest the players who featured in the IPL 2021 season. The likes of Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, and Jonny Bairstow have been left out. The decision has been taken in order to give the cricketers a break.

Duo

No Stokes and Archer in England's squad

Ben Stokes, who suffered a broken finger while playing in IPL 2021 has been left out. On Sunday, pacer Jofra Archer was ruled out of the two-Test series. Notably, Archer complained of pain in his right elbow while playing in the recent round of the County Championship. Archer, who has been struggling with the long-standing elbow injury, might require surgery for the same.

Details

Sibley and Burns named in squad; Leach the only spinner

Opening batsman Dominic Sibley has been included. He had missed recent Warwickshire games with a fractured finger. Fellow opener Rory Burns, who was dropped for the final two Tests in England's 3-1 series defeat in India, has made the cut. Jack Leach is the lone spinner in the squad as Dom Bess was left out. Ben Foakes is set to keep wickets for England.

Duo

Key details about Bracey and Robinson

Bracey was a reserve in the England squad for their last four assignments. The top-order wicketkeeper-batsman averages 37 in 44 FC games for Gloucestershire. Meanwhile, right-arm pace bowler Robinson was earlier named in England's squads last year but didn't get a chance. He has taken 279 FC wickets at just 21.04. He has also claimed 29 scalps at 14.72 for Sussex this season.

Information

A look at England's 15-man squad for the NZ Tests

Joe Root (Yorkshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).