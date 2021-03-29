World Cup Qualifier, England beat Albania 2-0: Records broken

Myrto Uzuni missed a great chance for Albania early on who are ranked 66th in the world.
Kane netted his 33rd goal for his country with a diving header from Luke Shaw's cross seven minutes before the interval.
Mount then added a decisive second goal in the 63rd minute.
Manchester City youngster Phil Foden saw his shot parried on to the post as well.
Stats
England win six successive World qualifying matches
The England have now won each of their past six World Cup qualifying matches.
As per Opta, this is their best run since 10 straight wins between 2005 and 2009.
Nick Pope is now the first England goal-keeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first six appearances for the Three Lions.
Opta stats
Brilliant Kane scripts these records
Kane has now scored at 17 different stadiums while playing for England; with only Michael Owen (25) and Wayne Rooney (27) scoring in more venues.
Under manager Gareth Southgate, Kane (28) has scored at least 16 more goals for England than any other player.
In 20 international away matches for England, Kane has had a direct hand in 22 goals (G13 A9).
Information
Four City players start against Albania
Four Manchester City players started against Albania (Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, John Stones and Raheem Sterling). As per Opta, this the most number of players from a single club to start for England since June 2019.