England beat Sri Lanka in first ODI: Records broken

Chris Woakes claimed four wickets for just 18 runs against Sri Lanka

After hammering Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20Is, the England cricket team won the first ODI by five wickets. Kusal Perera's 73-run knock saw a hapless Lanka side post 185/10 in 42.3 overs. In reply, Joe Root showed his class with an unbeaten 79 to help England get past the score with 16.1 overs to spare. Here are the records that were broken.

How did the first ODI pan out?

Sri Lanka were off to a poor start, losing three wickets for 46 runs. However, Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga added 99 runs for the fourth wicket. After Hasaranga's dismissal, the Lankans kept losing wickets and were folded for just 185. Chris Woakes took four wickets for the hosts. England were reduced to 80/4 before Root and Moeen Ali added a 91-run partnership.

Root gets past 6,000 ODI runs for England

England's Root became the second batter from his nation to register 6,000-plus runs after Eoin Morgan. Root has raced to 6,041 runs at an average of 50.76. Root smashed his 34th career ODI fifty and an eighth versus the Lankans. The middle-order batter continued his run against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket and is the first Englishman to get past 1,100 runs (1,107).

Kusal Perera slams these feats for Sri Lanka

Perera became the 17th Sri Lankan batter to register 3,000-plus runs in ODIs. (3,062). Perera hit his 15th career ODI fifty and a second versus England. As per Opta, Perera has become the third-fastest to reach 6,000 ODI runs (105 matches). Only Marvan Atapattu (96 matches) and Upul Tharanga (97 matches) have achieved the feat faster.

Sensational Chris Woakes shines for the Three Lions

All-rounder Woakes stole the show with the ball, giving away just 18 runs from his 10 overs and bowling five maidens. As per Opta, his five maiden overs in an ODI game is only behind James Anderson's tally of six versus Australia in 2003. Woakes has surpassed 150 wickets in ODIs, becoming the sixth Englishman to do so. He has 153 scalps at 29.66.