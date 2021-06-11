England vs New Zealand: Hosts manage 303 in first innings

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 04:55 pm

New Zealand have bowled out England on 303 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston. Tail-ender Mark Wood played a crucial knock in the morning session on Day 2 as the hosts recovered from 222/7. Meanwhile, middle-order batsman, Daniel Lawrence remained unbeaten on 81. Trent Boult was the pick of New Zealand bowlers, having taken a four-wicket haul.

Duo

Wood and Lawrence attacked in the first hour

England were off to a terrific start on Day 1. Dominic Sibley and Rory Burns shared a 72-run stand before the former departed. England were reduced to 222/7 after Burns was dismissed. The likes of Lawrence and Wood launched their counter-attack early on Day 2. Wood smashed seven fours on his way to 41 (80), while Lawrence (81*) missed out on a well-deserved century.

Burns

Rory Burns laid the foundation of England's innings

England opener Rory Burns continued his impressive run, having scored a terrific hundred in the first Test. The left-handed batsman brought back the hosts after they slumped to 89/3 on Day 1. Burns smashed his ninth half-century despite losing partners regularly. He was en route to his fourth Test hundred, however, Boult dismissed him. The English opener finished on 81 off 187 (10 fours).

Bowlers

Boult emerged as NZ's standout bowler

Fast bowler Boult, who missed the first Test, remained the standout bowler in the first innings. The left-arm seamer snapped up four wickets and gave away 85 runs. His compatriot Matt Henry picked up three wickets for 78 runs. Meanwhile, Ajaz Patel picked up a couple of crucial wickets in the form of Ollie Pope and Olly Stone.

Stats

A look at the interesting stats

Burns now has eight scores of 50 or more in his last ten First-class innings. He along with Sibley registered England's longest opening stand in the first innings of a home Test since 2009 (72). Stuart Broad recorded his 37th duck in Test cricket, now the second-most in Tests after Courtney Walsh (43). Lawrence made his highest score in Test cricket (81*).