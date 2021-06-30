England-India series set to kick-off second World Test Championship

Second World Test Championship to kick-off with England-India Test series

The five-match Test series between England and India, starting August 4, will kick-off the second cycle of the World Test Championship. Notably, the Pataudi series along with the Ashes (in December) will be the only two series comprising five matches in the cycle that runs from August 2021 to June 2023. Meanwhile, the schedule and venue for the final is yet to be out.

Information

WTC 2 will have only one four-Test series

Australia will visit India for a four-Test series in 2022. That is the only series comprising four matches in the impending WTC cycle. Meanwhile, there are seven three-Test series and 13 series comprising two Tests.

Details

A look at the details

The second edition of WTC will see each of the nine Test teams playing a total of six series (three home and three away). These bilateral series were finalized by the Full Member Boards in 2018. Notably, the series which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first WTC cycle, won't be carried forward into the second cycle.

Matches

England to play most number of matches

England will play the most Tests (21) in WTC 2. They are followed by India (19), Australia (18) and South Africa (15). The inaugural WTC winners, New Zealand, along with WI and SL will play only 13 matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan will feature in 14 matches. Bangladesh are the only side to play two matches in each of their six series in WTC 2.

Points

Each match in WTC 2 will be worth 12 points

The ICC has decided to allot each match the same number of points. Under the proposed system, each match in WTC 2 will be worth 12 points. While a draw will give the teams four points, a tie earns each team six points. The teams will also be penalized for slow over-rates. One point will be docked for every over they fall behind.

Information

Teams to be ranked according to percentage of points

In the upcoming cycle, the teams will still be ranked on the percentage of points earned from the matches they have played. The particular change came into effect in the last WTC cycle. Earlier, the teams were ranked on the basis of total points.

Statement

Here is what Geoff Allardice said

ICC's acting Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Allardice, recently spoke to ESPNcricinfo about the allocation of points. "Instead of each series being worth the same number of points, 120, irrespective of whether the series is played over two Tests or five Tests, the next cycle will see each match being worth the same number of points - a maximum of 12 per match," he said.