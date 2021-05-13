England fast bowler Jofra Archer set for County Championship return

Jofra Archer is set to represent Sussex in the County Championship clash against Kent

England cricket team pacer Jofra Archer is all set to return to First-Class cricket. Archer missed the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season due to a hand injury. He has been named in Sussex's 13-man squad for the County Championship clash against Kent. It's a significant boost for England ahead of their Test series against New Zealand next month.

Injuries

Archer has faced a long-term elbow issue

Over past couple of months, Archer has been battling with several injuries. The star England pacer damaged a tendon on his right hand while attempting to clean his fish tank. Notably, a piece of glass was found later as Archer underwent surgery for the bizarre incident. He has also been undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow problem.

Happenings

Archer had recently bowled for Sussex's second XI side

Archer had bowled 29.2 overs for Sussex's second XI against Surrey last week and did not bowl in the second innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, his involvement in the Championship fixture this week remained unclear. However, he was named in a 13-man squad and looks set to feature in his first FC match for Sussex since September 2018.

Fitness

Litmus Test for Archer to prove his fitness

Interestingly, Sussex do not have a Championship fixture on May 20 and this means it will be Archer's final chance to prove his fitness before England's first Test against New Zealand at Lord's on June 2. England are scheduled to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series followed by a five-match bilateral series against India.

Archer

A look at Archer's Test records

The 26-year-old has featured in 13 Tests, claiming 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. He has claimed three five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/45. With England set for two crucial home series, a return for Archer will lift their spirits. England have a solid pace-bowling attack and will aim to rotate the bowlers. They will hope Archer is a part of that.