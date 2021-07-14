Home / News / Sports News / England players forced to self-isolate return for Pakistan T20Is
Sports

England players forced to self-isolate return for Pakistan T20Is

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 02:12 pm
England players forced to self-isolate return for Pakistan T20Is
Eoin Morgan will lead the T20I squad against Pakistan

England's white-ball specialists who were forced to self-isolate ahead of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, have returned for the upcoming T20I series. England have named nine players in the T20I squad who had self-isolated under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan. The Three Lions had to name a fresh ODI squad, comprising of 18 members to take on Pakistan. Here's more.

In this article
ENG vs PAK

Second-string England side demolished Pakistan 3-0 in ODIs

A coronavirus outbreak in the England camp forced the entire first-choice group of players into quarantine before the ODI series. However, the emergency replacements recorded a superb 3-0 clean sweep over Pakistan with several players taking the opportunities presented. England dominated the show against Pakistan under Ben Stokes' leadership who wore heavy bandaging throughout after returning from finger surgery.

Details

Saqib, Lewis and Parkinson included, few top players rested

Saqib Mahmood, Lewis Gregory, and Matt Parkinson have been included in the squad after impressing in the ODIs. Saqib claimed nine wickets in the series to stand out. Meanwhile, Morgan will lead England, who also have Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, and Jason Roy. Stokes has been rested for the T20Is as Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran are also sitting out.

Words

ODI series against Pakistan showcased exciting depth of talent: Silverwood

Head coach Chris Silverwood, who will also skip the T20I series, praised England's depth of talent after beating Pakistan. "The Royal London Series success against Pakistan showcased the exciting depth of talent we have developed in men's white-ball cricket," said Silverwood. "We have selected a T20 squad that sees the return of many of our most experienced players after their period of isolation

Information

England's T20I squad to take on Pakistan

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran (Surrey), Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey

