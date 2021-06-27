Home / News / Sports News / England beat Sri Lanka in third T20I: Records broken
Sports

England beat Sri Lanka in third T20I: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 01:16 am
England beat Sri Lanka in third T20I: Records broken
England beat Sri Lanka in third T20I to win the series 3-0

England thrashed Sri Lanka by 89 runs in the third T20I to seal the series by a 3-0 margin. Batting first, England managed 180/6 in 20 overs, with Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan scoring respective half-centuries. However, Sri Lanka folded for 91/10 as England prevailed in style. David Willey claimed three wickets for the home side,' Here we present the records that were broken.

In this article
ENG vs SL

How did the match pan out?

England added 105 runs for the first wicket to set up the perfect platform. The hosts lost two for 143 before Sri Lanka hit back and reduced them to 180. Dushmantha Chameera claimed four wickets for the Lankans In reply, Sri Lanka folded for just 91. David Willey claimed three scalps to shine for the hosts. Sam Curran (2/14) also shined for England.

Duo

England's Bairstow and Malan script these records

Jonny Bairstow scored a 43-ball 51, He hit five fours and a six. He has raced to 1,114 runs at an average of 29.31. The England batter notched up his seventh fifty in T20Is. Meanwhile, Dawid Malan (76) got to 1,090 runs. The southpaw smashed five fours and four sixes. Malan hit his 11th fifty in T20Is.

Information

Jordan and Willey shine for England

Chris Jordan (1/13) raced to 73 scalps in T20Is. He matched the feat of New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (73). Willey, who was the star of England bowler has equaled the tally of Johan Botha and Sheldon Cottrell.

Do you know?

England maintain their ascendancy oder Sri Lanka

England have won their fourth successive T20I series against Sri Lanka. This was also their sixh consecutive T20I win over the Lankans, dating back to the ICC T20 World Cup 2016.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
WI vs SA, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki dealerships commence bookings for 2021 Celerio; launch tipped

Auto

Tamannaah Bhatia to host 'MasterChef India Telugu'; shares BTS photo

Entertainment

Sushmita Sen reveals 'Aarya 2' details, boyfriend tackles marriage-proposal question

Entertainment

POCO F3 GT bags BIS certification, India launch imminent

Technology

'Kumkum Bhagya'-fame Zeeshan Khan stopped for wearing bathrobe at airport

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

WI vs SA, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Sports

PV Sindhu front-runner to become flag-bearer at Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Andre Russell included in West Indies' T20I squad: Details here

Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mo Farah misses out on qualification

Sports

ICC T20 World Cup set to begin on October 17

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

England beat Sri Lanka to win T20I series: Records broken

Sports

England vs Sri Lanka, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Sri Lanka announce 24-member squad for limited-overs tour of England

Sports

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in second ODI: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics