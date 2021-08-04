Home / News / Sports News / England vs India, Day 1: Visitors ahead with significant advantage
Sports

England vs India, Day 1: Visitors ahead with significant advantage

India bowled out England for 183 on Day 1 of the first Test

The Indian cricket team is on top of the first Test match against England. After electing to bat first, England failed to take advantage on Day 1. A superb bowling effort by India had the hosts dismissed for 183. Jasprit Bumrah claimed four scalps. In reply, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been watchful (21/0). Here's more.

The start

JB dismisses Burns for 0 before England add 42 runs

Jasprit Bumrah gave India the perfect start to dismiss opener Rory Burns in the fifth ball of the first over. Burns was late with his feet movement and was done by a sharp inswinger. From there on Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley added a 42-run stand, consuming 20 overs. Both batters played some good strokes for boundaries.

Duo

Watchful Crawley and Sibley depart after getting starts

Crawley was looking good (27) before perishing after having faced 68 deliveries. He got a thick inside edge and Mohammed Siraj claimed his maiden scalp. At 42/2, England needed a move on. England added 24 runs more before Sibley was dismissed. He tried to flick Mohammed Shami and offered an easy catch to the fielder at short mid-wicket. He scored 18 from 70 balls.

Root

Root stands out for the hosts

England captain Joe Root looked superb for a well-made 64 from 108 deliveries. He smashed 11 fours and added 72 runs for the fourth wicket alongside Jonny Bairstow. Root brought up his 50th fifty in Test cricket. The star batsman also went past the likes of AB de Villiers (8,765) and Michael Clarke (8,643) in terms of Test runs.

Collapse

England suffer a collapse with the bat

England were batting on 138/3 before they suffered a collapse. Bairstow (29) was trapped LBW with a sharp in-cutter. A few deliveries later, Daniel Lawrence was out, gaining an edge after Shami's ball swung into his pads. Jos Buttler (0) also departed after 17 dot balls. Root was out LBW as Ollie Robinson (0) and Stuart Broad (4) departed to leave England reeling (160/9).

Bowlers

Indian bowlers give a solid account of themselves

Credit should be given to skipper Virat Kohli for rotating his pacers well. Bumrah was exceptional, claiming figures of 4/46. Shami did well, taking three wickets for 28 runs. Siraj was costly, conceding 48 runs from his 12 overs, but he claimed a crucial wicket. Shardul (2/41) brought an ideal balance to the side. He got the prized scalp of Root.

