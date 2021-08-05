Home / News / Sports News / #ENGvIND, Day 2: Match well poised as rain mars proceedings
Sports

#ENGvIND, Day 2: Match well poised as rain mars proceedings

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 10:54 pm
#ENGvIND, Day 2: Match well poised as rain mars proceedings
India trail England by 58 runs in the first Test

England were bolstered by four quick wickets after a terrific opening stand by the Indian cricket team openers on Day 2 of the first Test in Nottingham. India resumed the day on 21/0 before adding another 76 runs. From 97/0, India were reduced to 112/4. The rain stopped play in the second session with India (125/4) trailing England (183/10). Here are the details.

In this article
Openers

Rohit and Rahul dominate the first session

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started well on Day 2, batting as per what was required of them. Some nice strokes came from the bats of the duo as they added valuable runs. Rohit, who hit six fours in a 36-run knock, looked patient and dispatched the loose balls. Rahul was elegant and took his time. The two put a price on the wicket.

Rahul

KL Rahul grabs his chance to stand tall for India

With injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, the onus was on Rahul to make most of the chance at the top for India. He worked hard and looked confident as the inning progressed. Rahul got to a superb half-century and is unbeaten on 57. He has hit nine fours, consuming 151 balls.

Collapse

India lose a flurry of wickets as England rise

Ollie Robinson tempted Rohit with a short ball, and his pull shot saw the ball find the fielder at deep fine leg. Post lunch, a nervous Cheteshwar Pujara departed quickly, fending a James Anderson delivery to the keeper. Virat Kohli came in and was dismissed from the first ball. Ajinkya Rahane over-committed himself to a run and was out by a direct hit.

Information

James Anderson shows his class with Pujara and Kohli's wickets

Anderson was brilliant and got a delivery right in the channel that drew Pujara on the front foot and with the ball swinging late, he edged it. Kohli came in and committed to the forward push with an angled bat and nicked the ball.

