1st Test, Day 3: India gain impetus over hosts England

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 10:47 pm
1st Test, Day 3: India gain impetus over hosts England
KL Rahul scored 84 for India in the first innings

The Indian cricket team has gained an impetus over England in the first Test being played in Nottingham. India resumed the day on 125/4 and went on to take a crucial lead after managing 275/10 in their first innings. England had earlier scored 183/10. In the second innings, England are 25/0 at stumps as the Test turns towards an interesting end.

Pant departs after an entertaining cameo

Rishabh Pant played some superb attacking shots after play resumed on Day 3 after rain impacted the game once again. However, just when he was looking good, the southpaw played a loose shot and threw his wicket away. Ollie Robinson set Pant up after being smacked for a four and a six in the previous two deliveries.

Rahul and Jadeja stand out with a crucial stand

After Pant's dismissal, India were reeling at 145/5 before Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja batted well to add a valuable 60-run stand for the sixth wicket. The partnership helped India gain a lead over England which at one time on Thursday looked tricky after England got quick wickets. Rahul was dismissed for 84 (212 balls), whereas, Jadeja hit an entertaining 86-ball 56.

India lose three wickets in a short span of time

Rahul departed when the score read 205. He was drawn into the drive as James Anderson bowled a beauty. A dejected Rahul missed out on a deserved century. Next to depart was Shardul Thakur (0). The ball straightened with the seam as Thakur went for a hard-handed push to nick the ball. Stuart Broad then dismissed Jadeja, who was in search of quick runs.

James Anderson shines for England, surpasses Kumble's tally

Anderson, who accounted for the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli on Day 2, got the dangerous Rahul today. He also dismissed Thakur in another superb spell of bowling. The veteran pacer has raced to 620 career Test scalps, getting past Anil Kumble's mark of 619. Anderson is now the third-highest wicket-taker in Test history.

James Anderson scripts history!

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 14: Complete report

