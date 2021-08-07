1st Test, Day 4: India need 209 to win

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 11:35 pm

England gave India a 209-run target on Day 4

A magnificent hundred by Joe Root helped England set a target of 209 on Day 4 of the first Test against India at Trent Bridge. The English skipper drove the hosts forward even though the rest of the batsmen didn't accompany him much. England eventually bundled out for 303, with Jasprit Bumrah taking a five-wicket haul. India ended the day at 52/1.

Day 4

How did Day 4 pan out?

England started with their overnight score of 25/0 on Day 4. They lost Burns and Crawley in quick succession. Thereafter, Root and Sibley shared an 89-run stand. A collective effort from the lower-order batters propelled England to 303 eventually. Bumrah then shone with the second new ball, having completed his sixth five-wicket haul. India lost KL Rahul.

Root

21st Test hundred for Root

England captain Root raced to his 21st hundred in Test cricket. The right-handed batter accelerated well throughout the innings. This was his first century at home in 26 innings since registering 125 against India at the Oval in September 2018. Root has become the fourth England captain to score four hundreds in a calendar year after Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton, and Andrew Strauss.

Feats

Other feats attained by Root

Root slammed his 10th century in Test cricket as a captain. He now has the joint-third-most Test tons (10) while leading the side among English players, along with Peter May. Alastair Cook (12) and Gooch (11) occupy the top-two spots. Meanwhile, Root now has six Test tons against India (38 innings), joint-second-most among English players, along with Kevin Pietersen.

Breakthrough

Bumrah got rid of Root with the second new ball

England were cruising at 272/6 in the post-tea session. On the other hand, India straightaway took the second new ball. The new ball did the trick as Bumrah got rid of Root in the very first over. However, Curran and Ollie Robinson then took England's lead past 200. The duo counter-attacked the Indian seamers after Root's dismissal.

Bowlers

India's standout bowler in the second innings

Just like the first innings, Bumrah emerged as India's standout bowler this time as well. He silenced his detractors with an astonishing five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj perturbed the English batters with his in-swinging deliveries. He registered figures of 2/84. Shardul Thakur also chipped in with a couple of wickets in the second innings. Mohammed Shami took one, while Ravindra Jadeja remained wicket-less.

Information

Sixth five-wicket haul for Bumrah in Tests

Bumrah took his sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He has registered all of his five-fors away from home (two each in England and West Indies, one each in Australia and South Africa). Notably, Bumrah's other five-for in England also came in Nottingham (5/85, 2018)