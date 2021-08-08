England vs India, First Test ends in draw: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 09:08 pm

First England-India Test ends in draw

The first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge ended in a draw, with rain playing spoilsport. Incessant rain led to the play on Day 5 being called off. The match was evenly poised as India had to resume from their overnight score of 52/1. England had set up a 209-run target for India. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

England were bundled out for 183 in the first innings after electing to bat. In reply, India gained a salubrious lead by scoring 278. The hosts then piled up 303, setting up a 209-run target. Joe Root slammed an incredible hundred to put England on top. Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul. India were 52/1 before the match ended in a draw.

Anderson

James Anderson becomes the third-highest wicket-taker (Tests)

England's premier bowler James Anderson was on fire in the first Test. He scalped four wickets in the first innings. In the process, he went past former Indian captain Anil Kumble (619) in terms of Test wickets. Anderson is now the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Anil Kumble (708) on the tally.

Root

Root slammed his 21st Test hundred

Root raced to his 21st Test hundred in the second innings. The right-handed batter scored 109 off 172 balls (14 fours). This was his first century at home in 26 innings since registering 125 against India at the Oval in September 2018. Root was also England's top-scorer in the first innings. He racked up 64 off 108 deliveries (11 fours).

Feats

Here are the feats attained by Root

Root became the fourth England captain to score four hundreds in a calendar year after Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton, and Andrew Strauss. The former now has the joint-third-most Test tons (10) as captain among English players, along with Peter May. Root also registered his sixth Test ton against India (38 innings), joint-second-most among English players, along with Kevin Pietersen.

Information

Only player with over 1,000 Test runs in 2021

Root is now the only batsman to score 1,000 or more Test runs in 2021. He has amassed 1,064 runs from nine Tests at an incredible average of 59.11, so far. Root also has most Test hundreds (4) in 2021 (228, 186, 218, and 109).

Bumrah

Sixth five-wicket haul for Bumrah in Tests

Jasprit Bumrah hogged the limelight in the second innings. He registered an astonishing five-wicket haul (5/64), his sixth in Test cricket. Bumrah recorded figures of 4/46 in the first innings. The Indian has registered all of his five-fors away from home (two each in England and WI, one each in Australia and South Africa). His other five-for in England also came in Nottingham (5/85).

Battle

Anderson dismisses Kohli for the sixth time

Over the years, the fiery battle between Virat Kohli and James Anderson has entertained the fans. Anderson made Kohli his bunny in 2014, while the latter had an upper hand in 2018. This time, the battle lasted only one ball. Anderson got rid of Kohli on a golden duck in the first innings. He has now dismissed the Indian captain six times in Tests.