Home / News / Sports News / Ollie Pope endures injury, doubtful for first Test against India
Sports

Ollie Pope endures injury, doubtful for first Test against India

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 04:23 pm
Ollie Pope endures injury, doubtful for first Test against India
England's Ollie Pope is a doubt for the first Test against India

England cricket team batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out until the start of the five-match Test series. The middle-order batter suffered a thigh injury while playing for Surrey in a T20 Blast game against Kent Spitfires on July 2. Pope suffered an injury on his left leg. Last month, Pope featured in the England versus New Zealand Test series, which his side lost.

In this article
Statement

ECB and Surrey fitness teams to work together

A statement from the ECB said: "Pope has been ruled out until England's LV= Insurance Test Series against India after suffering a left thigh muscle injury." "The ECB and Surrey fitness teams will work together to deliver Pope's rehabilitation with a focus for him to be available to return for the first Test against India," the statement added.

Schedule

Key details about the England vs India Test series

England versus India Test series starts from August 4 onwards at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The second Test match will be played at Lord's in London, starting August 12. The third Test will start on August 25 at Headingley in Leeds. The fourth match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London, starting September 2. The last Test will start on September 10.

Pope

Pope regarded as an exciting talent by England

Despite not getting a 35-plus score in his last 15 Test innings, the England management holds Pope as a crucial player in the Test set-up. In 19 Tests, Pope has amassed 882 runs at 31.50. He has managed to hit just one century and five fifties. His last Test fifty came against Pakistan in August 2020.

Malan

England can get Malan if Pope fails to recover

Dawid Malan showed his class after being drafted into the new 18-member ODI squad in the ongoing series against Pakistan. He hit a sparkling unbeaten half-century against Pakistan in the first ODI. The number one ranked T20I batter could be a valuable addition. He has played 15 Tests, scoring 724 runs at 27.84. His last Test was against India in 2018.

Performance

Pope hasn't gone past 35 in his last 15 innings

Pope hasn't delivered the goods of late. In his last 15 Test innings, he has managed the best score of 34. His scores read: 7, 9, 3, 34, 28, 22, 12, 1, 12, 29, 15, 22, 20*, 19, 23. In several innings, Pope got a start but couldn't capitalize upon the same. This is a worrying picture given England's batting struggles.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sri Lanka versus India series to start from July 18

Latest News

It's a wrap for 'Bhediya'; check out new motion poster

Entertainment

#BoycottToofaan trends again; film slammed for allegedly promoting 'love jihad'

Entertainment

UP proposes population control law. What does it say?

India

The Hundred: Riaz faces visa issues in UK, returns home

Sports

2021 Wimbledon final, Djokovic vs Berrettini: Decoding the key stats

Sports

Latest Sports News

Copa America final, Argentina vs Brazil: Decoding the key stats

Sports

West Indies beat Australia in 1st T20I: Records broken

Sports

All-rounder Mahmudullah makes sudden decision to retire from Test cricket

Sports

Novak Djokovic overcomes Shapovalov, storms into his seventh Wimbledon final

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Matteo Berrettini advances to his first major final

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

India vs England: Indian bowlers on fire, England's tail exposed

Sports

India vs England: Kohli out for a duck, Rohit shines

Sports

India vs England: Crawley to miss first two Tests

Sports

India vs England: Decoding Ajinkya Rahane's performance against James Anderson

Sports
Trending Topics