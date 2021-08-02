England vs India: Statistical preview of the Test series

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami can get to 200 Test scalps

The Indian cricket team is set for a crunch five-match Test series against England, starting August 4. Earlier this year, England toured India and suffered a 3-1 defeat in a four-match series. India will be keen to perform well in England after poor outings here in 2011, 2014, and 2018 respectively. Ahead of the marquee Test series, we decode the key stats.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli can get to 8,000 Test runs

Virat Kohli has racked up 7,547 runs at 52.04. The Indian captain needs 453 more to register 8,000 runs in Tests and become the sixth Indian to do so. Kohli can surpass Gordan Greenidge (7,558), Ross Taylor (7,564), Justin Langer (7,696), and Ian Bell (7,727) in terms of Test runs. Kohli (727) needs 273 more to breach the 1,000-run mark against England in England.

Vs England

Kohli can achieve 2,000 Test runs against the Three Lions

Kohli has scored 1,742 runs against England in Tests at an average of 45.84. The middle-order batter needs 258 more to reach 2,000 Test runs against England. Interestingly, Kohli can become only the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar to achieve this tally. Kohli can get past former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (1,950) in terms of runs against England.

Joe Root

Joe Root can get to 9,000 Test runs

England captain Joe Root has scored 8,714 runs at 48.68. The right-handed batter needs 286 runs more to get to the 9,000-run mark in Test cricket. He will become just the 16th cricketer to get to this milestone. He is also set to become only the second Englishman after Alastair Cook to achieve this record. Root can get to 2,000 runs against India (1,789).

Anderson

James Anderson can claim these records

Veteran England pacer James Anderson has picked up 617 Test scalps at 26.27. In the Test series, Anderson can surpass former India legend Anil Kumble, who claimed 619 Test scalps. Anderson is set to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format. Anderson has played 162 Tests and can surpass Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis in terms of Test appearances (164 and 166).

Duo

Ashwin and Ishant can get these records

India's premier spinner R Ashwin has claimed 413 Test scalps at 24.56. He needs just four more to surpass Harbhajan Singh (417) and become the third-highest wicket-taker for India. Pacer Ishant Sharma has claimed 306 scalps at 32.18 and needs six more to surpass Zaheer Khan (311). He will become the second-highest wicket-taker among pacers for India.

Do you know?

Shami and Bumrah can achieve these milestones

Mohammed Shami (184) needs 16 wickets to get to the mark of 200. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah can get to 100 Test scalps. He has taken 83 wickets so far at 23.21.

Information

England vs India, Test series: Schedule

1st Test: August 4-8, Nottingham, 2nd Test: August 12-16, Lord's, 3rd Test: August 25-29, Leeds, 4th Test: September 2-6, The Oval, 5th Test: September 10-14, Manchester