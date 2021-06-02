Home / News / Sports News / England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kiwis elect to bat
England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kiwis elect to bat

Parth Dhall
Sumedh Chaudhry
Jun 02, 2021
England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kiwis elect to bat

England and New Zealand are facing each other in the first Test of two-match series at the iconic Lord's. Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat in what will be an action-packed Test match. Notably, Lord's will welcome a crowd in the capacity of up to 25 percent (nearly 7,500 spectators), a day. Here is more on the same.

Details

Venue, pitch, conditions and TV listing

The fast bowlers usually enjoy bowling at Lord's due to the overcast conditions. However, the days leading up to the game have been sunny and warm, which could be favorable for the batsmen. Nevertheless, they will be tested with the presence of quality seamers in both teams. While the Sony Six network is telecasting the match, live streaming is available on SonyLIV.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

England hold the edge over New Zealand in the head-to-head meetings (Tests). In 105 Tests between the two sides, England have managed to win 48. While the Kiwis have won just 11 Tests, as many as 46 have resulted in a draw. Notably, England are win-less against New Zealand in Tests since May 2015. The Kiwis won the last series 1-0 in 2019.

Records

Here are the records that can be broken

James Anderson, who owns 614 Test wickets, is six shy of overtaking the third-placed Anil Kumble (619). Anderson will also equal Alastair Cook's record for England Test caps (161). Stuart Broad (517) is set to surpass the legendary Courtney Walsh (519) in terms of wickets. Kane Williamson (7,115) will likely become NZ's second-highest run-getter in Tests by eclipsing former captain Stephen Fleming (7,172).

Squads

Here are the teams

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey (wicket-keeper), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson. New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicket-keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

Steve Smith turns 32: Decoding his major career achievements

