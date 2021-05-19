Home / News / Sports News / England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records James Anderson can script
Sports

England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records James Anderson can script

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on May 19, 2021, 06:00 pm
England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records James Anderson can script

England are set to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting June 2 at Lord's. In the absence of several top players, England will be hoping the squad selected will have an impact against the Kane Williamson-led side. Joe Root-led England will count upon veteran pacer James Anderson for the consistency with the ball. We present the records Anderson can script.

In this article
Stat attack

Anderson's Test career stats and his performance against NZ

Anderson has claimed 614 career Test scalps at an average of 26.46. The senior pacer has registered 30 five-wicket hauls with a best of 7/42. He has also claimed 27 four-wicket hauls. Against the Kiwis, Anderson has taken 60 scalps at 26.83. He has three five-wicket hauls with a best of 7/43.

Wickets

Anderson set to surpass Anil Kumble on all-time tally

Anderson is already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, having taken 614 wickets. In 2020, Anderson became the first-ever pacer to take 600 Test scalps. Now, he has an opportunity to displace Indian legend Anil Kumble at number three, who owns 619 Test wickets. The top two wicket-takers on the all-time tally are Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Information

Anderson has 384 Test scalps on home soil

Out of his 614 Test scalps, 384 have come at home. Anderson has achieved this tally at an average of 23.83. He has registered 22 five-wicket hauls at home. Against the Kiwis, he has 34 wickets at home at 22.66.

Records

Anderson can claim these records as well

Anderson has claimed 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket and shares the tally with India's ace spinner R Ashwin. The veteran right-arm pacer can steer clear of Ashwin and become rise to sixth in terms of five-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Anderson has taken 97 catches for England in Tests. He is three shy of becoming just the 10th Englishman with 100-plus catches.

Do you know?

Anderson set to surpass Cook with this record

Anderson has played 160 Tests for England and if he plays both matches against New Zealand, he will surpass Alastair Cook's record of playing 161 Tests. Presently, the record for England stands with Cook, who has represented them in most number of Test matches.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BCCI to discuss upcoming cricket season in Special General Meeting

Latest News

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils trend, netizens call for boycott of Amazon services

Entertainment

Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them

Entertainment

PSL: PCB gets clearance to host remaining season in UAE

Sports

Ruskin Bond hand-picks 25 stories for readers on 87th birthday

Entertainment

Royal Enfield recalls 2.36 lakh bikes over faulty ignition coil

Auto

Latest Sports News

Frank Lampard becomes fifth Premier League Hall of Fame inductee

Sports

Windies name 18-man provisional squad for three successive T20I campaigns

Sports

CPL: Darren Sammy steps down as St Lucia Zouks captain

Sports

Euro 2020: Decoding world champions France's squad

Sports

Geneva Open 2021: Pablo Andujar upsets top-seed Roger Federer

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

England include Bracey and Robinson in 15-man squad versus NZ

Sports

India vs England, 2nd Test: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Records Ajinkya Rahane can script in the India-England Test series

Sports

Records Cheteshwar Pujara can script in the India-England Test series

Sports
Trending Topics