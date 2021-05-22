England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records Tim Southee can script

Tim Southee has claimed 302 Test wickets

England are set to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting June 2 at Lord's. In the absence of several key players, England could be there for the taking. NZ will be counting on veteran pacer Tim Southee to deliver the goods. His presence is vital given Trent Boult is expected to miss the first Test. Here are further details.

Southee's Test career stats and his performance against England

In 77 Test matches, Southee has claimed 302 scalps at an average of 28.70. The senior pacer has registered 11 five-wicket hauls with a best of 7/64. He has also claimed 17 four-wicket hauls. Against the Three Lions, Southee has taken 50 scalps at 32.76. He has three five-wicket hauls with a best of 6/50.

Southee can script these records

Southee, who is the third-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in Tests, can surpass the likes of Morne Morkel (309), Brett Lee (310), Zaheer Khan (311), and Mitchell Johnson (313) in terms of wickets. He can become the second Kiwi bowler after Chris Cairns to take 25-plus wickets in England.

Southee has taken 20 wickets on English soil

In five Tests in England, Southee has taken 20 wickets at 34.30. He has one five-wicket haul. He has 104 Test wickets away and nine in neutral venues. Notably, England is only the second nation where Southee has taken 20-plus wickets (28 in Australia).

Southee can claim this personal career record

Southee has enjoyed the most success against Sri Lanka in Tests (53 wickets). He needs four wickets to surpass this tally and script his best individual tally against England.