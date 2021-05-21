England vs New Zealand, Test series: Preview, stats and more

England vs New Zealand: Statistical preview of Test series

England are set to host New Zealand in a two-match Test series before the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. The series opener begins on June 2 at the Lord's Cricket Ground, while Edgbaston (Birmingham) will host the second Test, starting June 10. Prior to the series, New Zealand will be engaged in a three-day match. Here is the statistical preview.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, England clearly hold the edge over New Zealand in Test cricket. In 105 Tests between the two sides, England have managed to win 48. While the Kiwis have won just 11 Tests, as many as 46 have resulted in a draw. Notably, England are win-less against New Zealand in Tests since May 2015.

Do you know?

New Zealand usually struggle in England

New Zealand struggle against England away from home. In a total of 54 such meetings, the Kiwis have won mere five and lost 30. Meanwhile, 19 games have been drawn. New Zealand are yet to win a Test series in England since July 1999.

ENG vs NZ

Here are the top performers (active cricketers)

England captain Joe Root has aggregated 895 runs from 11 Tests at an average of 44.75 against New Zealand. In the bowling segment, Stuart Broad has scalped 66 wickets with a best match haul of 8/108. Against England, Ross Taylor owns 1,145 runs at 40.89, while Tim Southee has accounted for 50 wickets with a match-best haul of 10/108.

Root vs Williamson

Root vs Williamson: A look at their Test numbers

Root and Williamson are among the modern-day greats. In 103 Test matches, Root has racked up 8,617 runs, most among active cricketers, at an average of 49.24. He has also hit 20 hundreds and 49 fifties, with a best score of 254. Meanwhile, Williamson has amassed 7,115 runs at 54.31. He owns 24 hundreds and 32 fifties, with a best score of 251.

Records

A look at the records that can be broken

James Anderson is already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, having taken 614 wickets. He is six wickets shy of overtaking the third-placed Anil Kumble (619). Anderson's compatriot Stuart Broad (517) is set to surpass the legendary Courtney Walsh (519) in terms of wickets. Williamson (7,115) will likely become NZ's second-highest run-getter in Tests by eclipsing former captain Stephen Fleming (7,172).

Battles

The key battles to watch out for

The battle between two superstars, Williamson and Anderson, will grab eyeballs. In Test cricket, Williamson has fallen to him six times, having scored 130 runs off 341. Broad has also dismissed the New Zealand captain as many as four times in the format. On the other hand, Root has been dismissed by Boult and Southee five times each.