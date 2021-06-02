Conway hits century to keep NZ on top against England

New Zealand opener Devon Conway scored a sparkling century on Day 1 of the first Test against England

New Zealand gained a significant advantage on Day 1 of the first Test match against hosts England at Lord's. Riding on a sublime century by debutant Devon Conway, the Kiwis posted 246/3 in 86 overs at stumps. Conway was at his absolute best, playing at ease to dent the Englishmen. Henry Nicholls played a solid supporting role. Here's the report.

New Zealand off to a decent start

The Kiwi openers shared a decent 58-run stand for the first wicket. Tom Latham and debutant Conway were watchful and played some crunch shots. The partnership came at a decent pace as well, nullifying England's new-ball bowlers. It laid a foundation for the middle-order. Latham departed in the 16th over, chopping the ball back to the stumps. Ollie Robinson got his maiden Test wicket.

England crawl back with crucial wickets

After Latham's dismissal, Kane Williamson came to the crease. Williamson hit two boundaries in a 33-ball 13 before James Anderson had his man. The Kiwi captain tried to dab the ball away but was late and played it on. Robinson then dismissed veteran batsman Ross Taylor (14) with an inswinging delivery that trapped him LBW. England reduced New Zealand to 114/3.

Conway steals the show on debut

29-year-old Conway, who has already made a dream start to his T20I and ODI careers, stole the show in his debut Test match as well. He looked confident and made his presence felt by keeping his side in the hunt. Conway batted beautifully and struck a century, finishing on 136*. He consumed 240 deliveries and hit 16 fours.

Anderson scripts these feats on Day 1

Veteran England pacer Anderson has now dismissed Williamson seven times in Test cricket. As per Opta, this is the most by any bowler; in fact no other New Zealand batsman has been dismissed on more occasions by Anderson in the format. The right-arm pacer has now played the joint-highest number of Tests for England, equaling the record of Alastair Cook (161 Tests).

Conway scripts these records with a century on debut

Conway has become the sixth batsman to hit a century on debut at Lord's. Interestingly, Conway is just the 12th player to score a 100 on Test debut for the Kiwis. As per Opta, Conway (136*) got past Kane Williamson's 131 versus for the highest score on debut outside of New Zealand for the Black Caps.

Century-plus stand for Conway and Nicholls

At 114/3, the Kiwis needed a response and salvage their innings. Henry Nicholls came in and played a superb knock. He scored an able 46*-run knock, taking his time and supporting Conway. The duo added a much-needed century-plus stand (132*) to defy the England bowlers.