1st Test: England fightback after Conway powers New Zealand

Devon Conway got to a sparkling double-century for New Zealand

Devon Conway's sparkling 200 on debut was the talking point of Day of the first Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Resuming on 246/3, the Kiwi innings folded for 378. They added 132 runs on Day 2, losing seven wickets. Conway was superb and converted his 136* into a double-century. England (111/2) are staging a fightback after losing two quick wickets.

New Zealand lose five wickets for 29 runs

Conway and Henry Nicholls resumed New Zealand's first innings and added 42 runs. Nicholls got to a decent 61-run knock before perishing. The English bowlers hit back and from 288/3, the visitors were reeling at 317/8. The likes of BJ Watling (1), Colin de Grandhomme (0), Mitchell Santner (0), and Kyle Jamieson (9) didn't offer anything with the bat.

Wood and Robinson the stars for England with the ball

Mark Wood started the work for England, getting Nicholl's wicket with a perfect short ball. Watling's premeditated shot of Wood's ball saw the former end up with a flying edge. Both these deliveries were quick. England got their third with Robinson trapping Grandhomme LBW. Wood got Santner next as Kiwis lost their fourth for six runs. Robinson then got Jamieson with a short ball.

Conway gets to a splendid double-century

The Kiwis were losing wickets but Conway remained calm and held the fort. He was patient and got to a solid double-century. The southpaw's knock was laced with 22 fours and a six. He got to his double-ton with a six and made sure New Zealand got past the 350-run mark. Conway's character and confidence helped him do the job for his side.

Notable records scripted by Conway

As per Opta, Conway has become just the seventh batsman to score a double-century on debut in men's Test cricket. He is the second New Zealand batsman to do so. The left-handed batsman is also the ninth overseas player to score a double-century at Lord's. Conway has the second-highest score by a Kiwi player on debut, besides the highest score on debut at Lord's.

Wagner plays a blinder for the Kiwis

New Zealand were tottering at 338/9 and the 350-run mark looked difficult. However, number 11 batsman Neil Wagner came in and played a cameo. He hit a 21-ball 25* and that eased the pressure on Conway. His gutsy effort also helped Conway to get his double-century. Wagner smashed three fours and a six. He shared a crucial 40-run stand to frustrate England.

England's top-order trouble continues before Burns, Root offer resistance

England lost Dominic Sibley (0) and number three batsman Zak Crawley (2) early on to feel the heat. In the absence of regular stars, England needed a sound response with the bat but the top-order let them down. However, Rory Burns showed character, getting to a fifty. Skipper Joe Root put a price on his wicket and has forged a strong partnership.

