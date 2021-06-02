Home / News / Sports News / England vs NZ, 1st Test: A look at the debutants
England vs NZ, 1st Test: A look at the debutants

England vs NZ, 1st Test: A look at the debutants
England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Here are the debutants

England and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the first Test at Lord's. The hosts enter the series without regulars Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer. A number of fresh faces are expected to shore up the side in their absence. Meanwhile, NZ could also hand Test debuts to a couple of players.

James Bracey

James Bracey set to make his Test debut at Lord's

In the absence of Stokes, who usually solidifies the middle-order, debutant James Bracey has been added to the side. England recently confirmed the same on Twitter. Top-order batsman Bracey represents Gloucestershire in domestic cricket. So far, he has racked up 2,575 runs from 45 First-class games at an average of 36.78. The 24-year-old also has six FC tons to his name.

Devon Conway will open alongside Tom Latham

Top-order batsman Devon Conway, who has been starring in New Zealand's limited-overs victories of late, will make his Test debut. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson recently made the confirmation. The 29-year-old is set to open alongside Tom Latham in the Lord's Test. Conway has made a resounding start to his international career. He averages 75.00 and 59.12 in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

