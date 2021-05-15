England vs New Zealand: Statistical comparison between Root and Williamson

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 15, 2021, 08:40 pm

Kane Williamson (L) and Joe Root (R) will be massive for New Zealand and England respectively in the upcoming Test series

England and New Zealand are set to face each other in a two-match Test series, starting June 2 at Lord's in London. The second Test will be played in Birmingham from June 10 onwards. Both teams will be looking up to their respective captains for the desired runs. Here we present a statistical comparison between Joe Root and Kane Williamson in Test cricket.

Root

A look at Root's Test career and performance against NZ

In 103 Test matches, England captain Root has racked up 8,617 runs at an average of 49.24. He has hit 20 hundreds and 49 fifties, with a best of 254. The 30-year-old batter has scored 895 runs in 11 Tests against the Kiwis. He averages 44.75 and has a top score of 226. Root has smashed two tons and five fifties against NZ.

Williamson

A look at Williamson's career and his performance against England

In 83 Test matches, NZ captain Williamson has racked up 7,115 runs at an average of 54.31. He has hit 24 hundreds and 32 fifties, with a best of 251. The 30-year-old batter has scored 743 runs in 11 Tests against the Three Lions. He averages 43.70 and has a top score of 132. Williamson has smashed three tons and four fifties against England.

Stats

Breaking down the two players' performance in England

In 53 Tests at home, Root has racked up 4,348 runs at an average of 50.55. The right-handed batter has 11 tons and 24 fifties. His career-best 254 has come at home as well. Williamson has played four away Tests against England. He has amassed 247 runs at 30.87. Williamson has one ton and a fifty in England.

Feats

Both Root and Williamson can climb up the ladder

Root needs 284 runs to surpass the tally of Graham Gooch (8,900) and become England's second-highest run-scorer. Another century will see him equal Andrew Strauss' tally of 21. Williamson needs just 58 runs to get past the tally of Stephen Fleming (7,172) and become the second-highest scorer for NZ in Tests. Williamson (24) can also become the first Kiwi with 25 Test tons.

2021

Root leads the show, Williamson was brilliant in lone Test

Root has played six Tests in 2021 and tops the chart among batsmen in terms of runs scored. He has 794 runs at 66.16. He has three centuries, including two double-tons. Meanwhile, Williamson has played just one Test this year. Williamson smashed a 238-run knock against Pakistan in Christchurch. It was the Kiwi captain's fourth double-century in Tests.