England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records Joe Root can script

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 05:20 pm
Joe Root will be raring to go against New Zealand

England and New Zealand will meet in a two-match Test series, starting June 2 at Lord's. This is a crucial series for both sides as England will face Team India in a five-Test series in August and the Kiwis will be hoping to do well ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final. England skipper Joe Root can script several records. Here's more.

Stat attack

Root's Test career stats and his performance against New Zealand

Root has racked up 8,617 runs in Test cricket at an average of 49.24. The England star batsman has hit 20 centuries and 49 fifties with a best of 254. Root has a decent record against the Kiwis. In 11 Test matches, he has 895 runs at 44.75. He has hit two centuries and five fifties with a best of 226.

Home

A look at Root's performance on home soil

In four Test matches against the Kiwis at home, Root has scored 426 runs at 53.25. He has smashed one ton and three fifties so far with a best of 104. Overall, the right-handed batsman has racked up 4,348 runs at home at a sound average of 50.55. He has 11 tons and 24 fifties under his belt.

Records

Root can script these records for England

Root is 283 runs shy of becoming England's second-highest Test scorer. He could get past former England star Graham Gooch (8,900). Root needs one fifty to get to 50 half-centuries in Tests. He is in line to become only the second Englishman to script this feat after Alastair Cook (56 fifties). A century will see Root equal the tally of Andrew Strauss (21).

Feats

Root can script these records in the upcoming series

Root is 152 runs shy of amassing 4,500 career Test runs at home. He can get past 500 runs against NZ on home soil (426), besides also surpassing the 1,000-run mark against them (895). Root has five double-centuries in Test cricket. He can equal several legendary batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Javed Miandad, and Virender Sehwag in slamming six double-tons.

