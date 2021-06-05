Home / News / Sports News / England vs NZ: Tim Southee takes his 12th five-wicket haul
Sports

England vs NZ: Tim Southee takes his 12th five-wicket haul

Written by
Parth Dhall
Edited by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 07:13 pm
England vs NZ: Tim Southee takes his 12th five-wicket haul
Tim Southee ripped apart England on Day 4 of the first Test

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has taken his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against England at Lord's. Southee ran through England's middle-order as play resumed on Day 4. The right-arm seamer has brought the Kiwis back into the game after the hosts were cruising. Here is more.

In this article
Dismissals

Southee tears apart England on Day 4

England resumed the day on 111/2 and Joe Root was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson. England gained slight momentum and were 140/3. However, Southee broke the partnership between Ollie Pope and Rory Burns by dismissing the former. Southee then struck in his next two overs, sending back Daniel Lawrence and James Bracey respectively. Debutant Ollie Robinson scored a valiant 42 before Southee got his wicket.

Twitter Post

Well bowled, Southee

Feats

Fourth-most five-wicket hauls for New Zealand

Southee has registered his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He has the fourth-most Test five-fors for New Zealand after Richard Hadlee (36), Daniel Vettori (20), and Chris Cairns (13). Southee is presently the third-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in Tests. This was Southee's fourth five-wicket haul against the Three Lions.

Information

England's hopes firm on Rory Burns

England opener Rory Burns is approaching a defiant century in the ongoing Test. He has gone past the 80-run mark. The hosts have already lost six wickets today after a rain-hit third day which saw no play. Kyle Jamieson has three wickets so far.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Who is Pakistan's uncapped batsman Azam Khan?

Latest News

'World Environment Day': Eco-warrior celebrities who are making a difference

Entertainment

Twitter earns final warning from Indian government following blue-tick purge

Science

2021 French Open: Novak Djokovic advances after beating Ricardas Berankis

Sports

Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India under Rs. 25,000

Science

#WorldEnvironmentDay: Best electric vehicles you can currently buy in India

Auto

Latest Sports News

Hospital officials refute death reports, say Milkha Singh is stable

Sports

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Switzerland

Sports

Sumit Malik fails dope test, set to lose Olympic quota

Sports

Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix gets called off: Details here

Sports

Six Manchester City players in PFA Team of the Year

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

1st Test: England fightback after Conway powers New Zealand

Sports

Conway hits century to keep NZ on top against England

Sports

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Here's the complete preview

Sports

England vs New Zealand: Key battles to watch out for

Sports
Trending Topics