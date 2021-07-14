England chase down 332-run target against Pakistan: Records broken

Pakistan's Babar Azam smashed a century against England

A second-string England completed a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan by winning the third ODI. After being outplayed in the first two ODIs, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side performed well with the bat. Babar led the way with a scintillating 158 to help Pakistan post 331/9. In reply, James Vince and Lewis Gregory helped England win (332/7). Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early on before Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam added 92 runs for the second wicket. Imam was dismissed for 56 as Babar went on to bat long and amass 158. Mohammad Rizwan hit a 54-ball 78. Pakistan were 305/3 but collapsed from there on to post 331/9. England lost Dawid Malan early on and failed to surpass the target.

Babar smashes his highest score in ODIs

Playing his 83rd ODI, Babar smashed his 14th century and a second versus England. Babar's 158 is now his highest score in ODI cricket. He now has 3,985 ODI runs at 56.92. He has 816 runs against England, including 677 on English soil.

Pakistan register these feats against England

Babar and Rizwan shared 179 runs for the third wicket. Their effort is now the highest third-wicket partnership for Pakistan against England. It's also Pakistan's highest stand against England for any wicket. Pakistan registered their sixth-highest ODI score against England. This was Pakistan's ninth score of 300-plus against England in ODIs.

Imam surpasses 2,000-run mark, Rizwan shines

Pakistan opener Imam hit 56 from 73 deliveries. The southpaw has gone past the 2,000-run mark in ODIs (2,023). He registered his 10th ODI fifty. Rizwan smashed his fourth ODI fifty, besides surpassing the 800-run mark (864).

Saqib finishes the series with nine wickets, Carse shines

Playing just his seventh ODI, England's Saqib Mahmood claimed three wickets to continue his fine form. He raced to nine wickets in the series. Out of his wickets tally, six of them have come in the powerplay overs. Meanwhile, Brydon Carse claimed a fifer (5/61). Carse, who made his debut in this series, was excellent.

Vince smashes maiden ODI ton, Gregory shines

England's James Vince scored a 95-ball 102. He hit 11 fours in a superb knock. Vince slammed his maiden ODI century. 29-year-old Lewis Gregory smashed a 69-ball 77. Gregory, who made his debut in the series, had earlier hit 40 in the second ODI. Meanwhile, Malan registered his second successive duck.

Unique records for Imam and Babar

Imam has become the third-fastest batter for Pakistan to reach 2,000 ODI runs (46 innings). Babar and Zaheer Abbas are the joint-fastest to 2,000 runs for Pakistan (45 innings each). As per Opta, Babar's 158 is now the highest ODI score by a Pakistani skipper.

Third ODI series whitewash against Pakistan

As per Opta, England claimed a third series whitewash against Pakistan in men's ODIs (min. 3 games) after achieving the same feat in November 1987 and February 2012.