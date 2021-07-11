England beat Pakistan in second ODI: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 12:11 am

England's second-string outfit beat Pakistan in the second ODI

A second-string England side beat Pakistan in the second ODI to win the three-match series 2-0 with one game to go. The match was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain. England were bowled out for 247 in 45.2 overs as Hasan Ali claimed a fifer. However, Pakistan's batting crumbled once again as the side failed to chase down the target (195/10).

ENG vs PAK

How did the match pan out?

England were in early trouble, losing Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley for ducks. From 21/2, they saw Philip Salt and James Vince add a crucial 97-run stand for the third wicket. Both batters scored half-centuries as crucial cameos from the others propelled England to 247. In reply, Pakistan were reduced to 53/4 as England gained control and sealed the deal.

Duo

Salt and Vince impress for England

Playing just his second ODI, Salt scored a maiden ODI fifty. The 24-year-old Sussex batter hit a 54-ball 60. He struck 10 fours and enjoyed a strike rate of 111.11. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Vince struck his second ODI fifty and a first versus Pakistan. He has gone past the 100-run mark against Pakistan in what was his third innings against them (132).

Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali claims fourth five-wicket haul in ODIs

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali impressed with the ball, claiming figures of 5/51. This was his fourth career five-wicket haul. Hasan has raced to 88 ODI scalps at 28.87. He surpassed former Pakistan player Aamer Sohail (85) in terms of ODI wickets. Hasan claimed his maiden five-wicket haul against England. He has 19 scalps against the Three Lions at 36.15.

England

Malan and Crawley register maiden ducks, Gregory impresses

England's Dawid Malan, who scored a sparkling 68* in the first ODI, was dismissed for a six-ball duck. This is his maiden duck in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, Crawley, who was dismissed from the first ball he faced, registered his maiden duck as well. Lewis Gregory scored a crucial 40-run knock in what was his debut ODI innings. He claimed three wickets as well.

Bowlers

England's newbies impress with the ball

Playing just his sixth ODI, England's Saqib Mahmood claimed two wickets to hurt Pakistan (2/21). He was economical and has raced to six wickets in the series. Craig Overtan, who played his third ODI, claimed two wickets once again, to race to four scalps in the series. Matthew Parkinson, playing his fourth ODI, got to the wickets column for the second time (2/42).

Stat attack

Notable stats notched by Hasan Ali

As per statistician Mazher Arshad, in the last five years, only two pacers in world cricket have amassed four five-wicket hauls in ODIs (Trent Boult and Hasan). Hasan has now dismissed Ben Stokes for the fifth time in ODI cricket. Stokes averages only 14.80 against Hasan in ODIs. Since 2019, Hasan has hit the second-most sixes for Pakistan in ODIs. He smashed three today.

Do you know?

Unique record scripted in the match

As per Opta, since the beginning of 2020, only New Zealand (6) have lost fewer wickets than Pakistan (12) among all Test-playing nations in Power Play One of the men's ODIs cricket (minimum 5 games). Meanwhile, England have lost the second-most wickets (24).