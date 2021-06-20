Home / News / Sports News / England vs Sri Lanka, T20Is: Records that can be scripted
Sports

England vs Sri Lanka, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 05:19 pm
England vs Sri Lanka, T20Is: Records that can be scripted
England have named a strong 16-man squad for the T20Is against Sri Lanka

England and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in a three-match T20I series, starting June 23. Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, this will be a dress rehearsal for both teams in the build-up. England named a strong squad for the T20Is and will be the favorites against the Lankans. We decode the records on offer.

In this article
Morgan

Morgan can become the fourth-highest scorer in T20Is

England captain Eoin Morgan has racked up 2,311 career T20I runs at an average of 29.62. The southpaw has 14 fifties under his belt. Morgan can surpass the likes of Shoaib Malik (2,335), Aaron Finch (2,346), and Mohammad Hafeez (2,388) in terms of T20I runs. By surpassing these batters, he will become the fourth-highest scorer in T20Is.

Buttler

Buttler can surpass a host of batters

England's opening batter Jos Buttler has accumulated 1,723 runs in 79 T20Is at 30.22. Buttler can climb up the ladder in terms of runs by getting past the likes of Colin Munro (1,724), Tamim Iqbal (1.758), Glenn Maxwell (1,780), and Kane Williamson (1,805). Buttler (144) needs six fours to register a tally of 150. He is also one six away from 75 T20I maximums.

Jordan

Chris Jordan can script these records

Chris Jordan has claimed 70 T20I wickets at 26.70. The right-arm pacer can get past the likes of Mohammad Nabi (72), Ish Sodhi (73), and George Dockrell (76). He can become the first England bowler with 75-plus T20I scalps. Jordan (12) can surpass Lasith Malinga (13) for the most wickets in England-Sri Lanka T20Is.

Records

Records on offer in England-Sri Lanka T20Is

Morgan (201) can surpass Mahela Jayawardene (213) for the most runs in England-Lanka T20I matches. Buttler (188) can become only the second England batter to surpass 200 runs against Sri Lanka. Morgan has led England in four T20Is against England (W3 L1). He could increase the tally in terms of wins. England can also win a third successive T20I trophy against the Lankans.

Sri Lanka

Lankan batters can script these feats

Danushka Gunathilaka (542) can get past Sanath Jayasuriya's tally of 629 T20I runs. Niroshan Dickwella (466) can get to 500 T20I runs. He will become just the 13th player to achieve this mark. Kusal Perera has 1,293 runs at 28.10. He can surpass Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 1,382 runs to become Sri Lanka's third-highest scorer. He can get to 50 T20I sixes (47).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Latest News

Indian Alexa-enabled devices get free access to Audible's 'Sleep' selection

Technology

WTC final: India bundled out for 217, Jamieson takes five-for

Sports

Here's how much 'Radhe' earned from Indian, overseas cinema halls

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, BMW 5 Series (facelift) arrives at dealerships

Auto

'My music made Akshay Kumar a star,' claims Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Andy Murray in numbers

Sports

One-off Test: Here are the records scripted by Sneh Rana

Sports

Harry Kane transfer news: All you need to know

Sports

WI vs SA, Day 2: Here are the key takeaways

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Sri Lanka announce 24-member squad for limited-overs tour of England

Sports

India vs England: Statistical preview of ODI series

Sports

England beat India in 3rd T20I: List of records broken

Sports

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, T20Is: Presenting the major details

Sports
Trending Topics