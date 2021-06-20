England vs Sri Lanka, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

England have named a strong 16-man squad for the T20Is against Sri Lanka

England and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in a three-match T20I series, starting June 23. Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, this will be a dress rehearsal for both teams in the build-up. England named a strong squad for the T20Is and will be the favorites against the Lankans. We decode the records on offer.

Morgan

Morgan can become the fourth-highest scorer in T20Is

England captain Eoin Morgan has racked up 2,311 career T20I runs at an average of 29.62. The southpaw has 14 fifties under his belt. Morgan can surpass the likes of Shoaib Malik (2,335), Aaron Finch (2,346), and Mohammad Hafeez (2,388) in terms of T20I runs. By surpassing these batters, he will become the fourth-highest scorer in T20Is.

Buttler

Buttler can surpass a host of batters

England's opening batter Jos Buttler has accumulated 1,723 runs in 79 T20Is at 30.22. Buttler can climb up the ladder in terms of runs by getting past the likes of Colin Munro (1,724), Tamim Iqbal (1.758), Glenn Maxwell (1,780), and Kane Williamson (1,805). Buttler (144) needs six fours to register a tally of 150. He is also one six away from 75 T20I maximums.

Jordan

Chris Jordan can script these records

Chris Jordan has claimed 70 T20I wickets at 26.70. The right-arm pacer can get past the likes of Mohammad Nabi (72), Ish Sodhi (73), and George Dockrell (76). He can become the first England bowler with 75-plus T20I scalps. Jordan (12) can surpass Lasith Malinga (13) for the most wickets in England-Sri Lanka T20Is.

Records

Records on offer in England-Sri Lanka T20Is

Morgan (201) can surpass Mahela Jayawardene (213) for the most runs in England-Lanka T20I matches. Buttler (188) can become only the second England batter to surpass 200 runs against Sri Lanka. Morgan has led England in four T20Is against England (W3 L1). He could increase the tally in terms of wins. England can also win a third successive T20I trophy against the Lankans.

Sri Lanka

Lankan batters can script these feats

Danushka Gunathilaka (542) can get past Sanath Jayasuriya's tally of 629 T20I runs. Niroshan Dickwella (466) can get to 500 T20I runs. He will become just the 13th player to achieve this mark. Kusal Perera has 1,293 runs at 28.10. He can surpass Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 1,382 runs to become Sri Lanka's third-highest scorer. He can get to 50 T20I sixes (47).