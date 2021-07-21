England beat Pakistan in third T20I, seal series: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 11:48 am

Jason Roy scored a 36-ball 64 in the third T20I against Pakistan

The England cricket team beat Pakistan by three wickets to win the T20I series 2-1. After going down 1-0 in the three-match series, the hosts responded with two successive wins. Pakistan managed a below-par 154/6 in 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 76. In reply, England started well before Pakistan hit back. However, Eoin Morgan's side got the job done. Here's more.

ENG vs PAK

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan started well in the powerplay overs before Adil Rashid broke the opening stand in the sixth over. Babar Azam danced down the track and was stumped. From there on Pakistan lost wickets during crucial phases of the game and were unable to strike big. Rashid claimed figures of 4/35. In response, England (155/7) won the game with two balls to spare.

Rizwan

Rizwan becomes second-fastest to 1,000 T20I runs for Pakistan

Rizwan hit five fours and three sixes in his 57-ball knock. The opening batter went past the 1,000-run mark in T20Is (1,019). Rizwan got to the feat in 31 T20I innings. He is now the second-fastest to 1,000 T20I runs for Pakistan after Babar Azam (26). Overall, he is also the sixth-fastest. Rizwan smashed his eighth T20I fifty and a second versus England.

Records

More notable records scripted by Rizwan

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the fourth time Rizwan batted through the full 20 overs - the most by any opener in men's T20Is. Meanwhile, he has equaled Paul Stirling's record of most 50-plus scores in T20Is in a calendar year (8). Rizwan has seven fifties and a century. Rizwan is also the first player to surpass 700 runs in T20Is this year (706).

Duo

Roy smashes sixth T20I fifty, Rashid shines

England's Jason Roy hit a 36-ball 64. The opener smashed 12 fours and one six. Roy has raced to 1,193 runs in T20Is at 24.85. He registered his sixth T20I fifty, besides getting to 125 fours as well. Rashid is now the joint-second highest wicket-taker for England alongside Stuart Broad (65). He went past the likes of Imran Tahir (63) and Dale Steyn (64).

Information

Fakhar gets past 1,000 T20I runs

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman hit a 20-ball 24. The southpaw has become the eighth Pakistani player to get past 1,000 T20I runs (1,006). He has achieved the feat in 47 T20I innings.