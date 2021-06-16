One-off Test, ENGW vs INDW: Visitors hit back with wickets

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 11:10 pm

England Women have done well with the bat on Day 1 against India Women

England Women looked solid in their approach with the bat on Day 1 of the one-off Test against India Women in Bristol. However, they lost impetus from a position of comfort. Electing to bat first, England Women rode on quality knocks from Tammy Beaumont (66) and Heather Knight (95). England Women shared three quality partnerships before India hit back (269/6). Here's more.

Openers

A solid 69-run stand for the first wicket

England Women saw openers Lauren Hill (35) and Beaumont add 69 runs for the first wicket. Hill got a 63-ball 35, smashing four fours and two sixes. Her aggressive approach allowed Beaumont to play the second fiddle. Notably, in the seventh over, Hill got a lifeline after Smriti Mandhana dropped her catch at slips. Hill made amends before being dismissed in the 21st over.

Partnerships

Knight part of two pivotal partnerships for England

After Hill's dismissal, England Women saw Beaumont and Knight share a pivotal 71-run stand. Both batters played some gorgeous strokes for fours to thwart the Indian bowlers. They batted sensibly and to help England march on. Sneh Rana broke the stand with a nice flighted ball. England added another 90-run stand for the third wicket, with Knight taking control.

Knight

England skipper Knight falls for 95

Playing her eighth Test, Knight looked elegant in her approach. She took charge and looked well set to hit a second Test century. However, Deepti Sharma accounted for her wicket. The 30-year-old experienced batter lost her wicket in a crucial phase of the match. Knight marked her 100th match as England captain with a worthy knock. She hit nine fours in a 175-ball knock.

Wickets

India hit back with crucial wickets

England were threatening to walk away in this Test after being on 230/2 during the third session. However, India hit back with crucial wickets. Deepti accounted for the wicket of Sciver, who missed a sweep with the ball hitting the pads. Rana then got the wicket of Amy Jones, who was out LBW. Interestingly, both decisions were referred upstairs. Knight's wicket elevated the Indians.

Do you know?

History for Indian youngster Shafali Verma

As per Opta, with her debut against England, India's Shafali Verma (17y 139d) has become the third-youngest Indian player to feature in a women's Test match. Only Rajani Venugopal (15y 283d) and Shubhangi Kulkarni (17y 104d) made their debut at a younger age than Shafali.