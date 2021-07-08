ENGW vs INDW, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

India Women's hopes will rely upon opener Smriti Mandhana

The Indian women's cricket team is set to take on England in a three-match T20I series, starting July 10. India Women recently lost the ODI series by a 2-1 margin and will be keen to mend things in the shortest format. India will aim to do well under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. Ahead of the series, we present the statistical analysis.

Tammy Beaumont can get past 1,500 career T20I runs

England batter Tammy Beaumont has racked up 1,484 runs in T20Is at an average of 22.83. She has one century and eight fifties under her belt. Notably, Beaumont is just 16 shy of registering 1,500 career T20I runs. In doing so, she will become just the fifth Englishwoman to register the mark. She needs six fours to reach a mark of 175 (169).

Knight and Brunt can script these feats

England Women skipper Heather Knight has racked up 1,295 runs at 22.71. She can surpass the likes of former Australian cricketers Alexandra Blackwell (1,314) and Elyse Villani (1,369) in terms of T20I runs. Meanwhile, Katherine Brunt has 496 runs and needs four more to complete the mark of 500 in T20Is.

Harmanpreet and Mandhana can script these records in T20Is

India Women skipper Harmanpreet has amassed 2,186 career T20I runs at an average of 26.98. Notably, she can become the leading run-getter for India in T20Is, surpassing the mark of Mithali Raj, who has scored 2,364 runs. Harmanpreet requires a tally of 179 runs to surpass Mithali. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 1,782 runs requires 222 more to register a tally of 2,000.

Indian spinner Poonam Yadav can get to 100 T20I scalps

Indian spinner Poonam Yadav has claimed 95 T20I wickets at 14.52. She needs five wickets to reach a milestone of 100 in the format. Notably, she will become the first Indian bowler to do so. Poonam can also become just the sixth bowler in T20Is to achieve 100-plus scalps. Deepti Sharma (54) can surpass Jhulan Goswami's mark of 56 T20I wickets for India.