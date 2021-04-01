Decoding KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's performance in the IPL

Morgan has played 66 matches in the IPL, racking up 1,272 runs at 25.44. He has hit five fifties with a best of 68*. Notably, Morgan has enjoyed a strike rate of 126.31. He has smashed 104 fours and 58 sixes.
Morgan was appointed KKR skipper midway in the IPL 2020 season. The World Cup winning captain registered two wins, four losses, and a tie in these games. He has a win percentage of 35.71.
Morgan was part of the KKR side that lifted their maiden IPL honor in 2011. He scored 137 runs in 12 games that season. In 2016, he lifted the trophy with SRH, scoring 123 runs in seven games.