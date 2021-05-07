Premier League: Decoding the rivalry between Manchester City and Chelsea

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 07, 2021, 03:25 pm

Manchester City and Chelsea are all set to lock horns in gameweek 35 of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday at the Etihad.

Leaders Man City need a victory to assure themselves of the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, the Blues need a win to close in on a top-four finish.

Here we decode their Premier League rivalry.

Season

Man City and Chelsea: Their 2020-21 season so far

After 34 matches, City have secured 25 victories, five draws, and four losses so far.

They have scored 71 goals (highest), besides conceding 24 (fewest).

City are 13 points above second-placed Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have won 17, lost seven, and drawn 10 games so far.

They are placed fourth, having collected 61 points.

The Blues have scored 53 goals and conceded 31.

Scorers

The significant goal-scorers for the two clubs this season

For City, mid-fielder IIkay Gundogan has made a significant impression.

The German international has scored 12 goals, besides contributing with one assist.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling has hit nine goals each.

For the Blues, no player has hit double digits in terms of goals.

Four players have scored six goals each.

Meanwhile, Timo Werner has the most assists for Chelsea (7).

H2H

Head-to-head record between the two teams

The two teams have met on 47 occasions in the EPL.

Chelsea have the edge with 26 wins. City have won 14 as the other seven games have ended in draws.

Chelsea have scored 69 league goals against City, besides conceding 49.

In the last five league games between the two sides, City have won thrice as Chelsea have pocketed two victories.

Stat attack

The major stats ahead of the match

Chelsea are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 Premier League games (W9 D5 L1).

They have kept 11 clean sheets in their last 15 league games, including seven in the last nine.

Manchester City have won 20 of their last 22 Premier League games.

Man City have won their last three home games against the Blues in all competitions.