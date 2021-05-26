Home / News / Sports News / UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid
UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on May 26, 2021, 02:15 pm
UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid
Barcelona are yet to withdraw from the European Super League alongside Juventus and Real Madrid

The UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid over their involvement in the proposed European Super League (ESL). These three European heavyweights were part of the 12 'founding' members of the breakaway league, which later collapsed. The other nine clubs stepped aside from the project but these three haven't withdrawn formally. Here are the key details.

UEFA issues statement, says disciplinary proceedings have been opened

UEFA said proceedings had been opened against the three clubs. In a statement, the European governing body said: "Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework."

Nine clubs including six from Premier League withdrew themselves

Earlier, all six Premier League teams withdrew from the ESL. Premier League champions Manchester City were the first club to pull out after Chelsea had hinted at the same. The other four sides, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham followed suit. They signed a Club Commitment Declaration with UEFA earlier this month alongside Milan, Serie A champions Inter, and La Liga winners Atletico Madrid.

Other nine clubs were punished by the UEFA

The other nine clubs were punished by the UEFA for their participation in the breakaway European Super League. As per BBC, these clubs have agreed to make a combined £13.4m goodwill contribution to benefit children's and grassroots football across Europe. They will also have 5% of UEFA competition revenues withheld for one season, starting in 2023-24.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have stood by the ESL

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus not only failed to follow the lead of the other nine clubs but issued a joint statement standing by the prospective competition and its legal standing. And now, UEFA's move raises the prospect of the three clubs being sanctioned, with some reports suggesting they face expulsion from UEFA competitions for a period of two years.

Trending Topics